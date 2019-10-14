Professional Tennis Makes Return to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DropShot LLC is pleased to announce two professional tennis tournaments coming to Austin this fall in partnership with USTA, H-E-B, The University of Texas. Effort led by Bryan Sheffield, founder of Parsley Energy and a recently announced part-owner of Austin FC, and Christo Van Rensburg, former professional tennis player and part of a former World #1 Doubles Team.

Austin Pro Tennis Open, DropShot LLC

The inaugural one-week men's and women's tennis tournaments bring together professional athletes from around the world to compete for coveted world tennis ranking points and prize money. This year's tournaments are free of charge to further expand access to professional sports in Austin. Events are already heavily waitlisted for participating athletes and are highly anticipated to scale over the next several years.

WHAT:

USTA Pro Tennis Tournaments

brought to you by DropShot LLC

WHEN:

HEB Women's Pro Tennis Open (October 21-27, 2019)

DropShot LLC Men's Pro Tennis Open (November 18-24, 2019)

WHERE:

Texas Tennis Center at The University of Texas

2100 Comal Street, Austin, TX 78722

REGISTER FOR FREE ADMISSION TODAY:

http://dropshotllc.com/tickets

Bryan Sheffield, Tournament Founder says, "It's all about bigger impact. Whether its soccer or tennis, professional sports elevates the entire Austin community. If you can help young athletes reach their full potential and support an incredible city, you have to go for it."

Christo Van Rensburg, Tournament Director says, "There is something inspiring and motivational about watching a live match between professional athletes. This tournament creates a fantastic live connection with the kid who wants to play tennis, the recreational player who will decide to try competing professionally and the former competitor who will be excited to get back into the game. I am excited it's happening here, in Austin, and that we are a part of it."

H-E-B women's tournament title sponsor says, "H-E-B is thrilled to support the Women's Pro Tennis Open. This is another great example of private and public interests joining forces for even stronger community leadership in Austin."

University of Texas Women's Tennis Head Coach Howard Joffe says, "I am delighted for our students who are now able to compete on their own campus in a professional tennis event. Through his generosity and love of tennis, Bryan Sheffield along with DropShot LLC, are going to stage a fantastic event. Not only is this wonderful for our women's and men's tennis players, but it's excellent for tennis in Austin. I'd encourage the tennis community and beyond to come out and be entertained at our gorgeous facility with some top-level tennis."

About DropShot LLC

Celebrating its inaugural year, DropShot LLC founder, Bryan Sheffield teams up with, F-ACE professional tennis player, and a former World #1 Doubles Team Player Christo Van Rensburg to host two USTA professional tennis tournaments in Austin, Texas. More information at www.dropshotllc.com.

About Texas Tennis Center at The University of Texas at Austin

Texas Tennis Center is a two-year-old 24,000 square-foot facility at The University of Texas that provides 12 outdoor courts and a centralized headquarters for the Longhorns' men's and women's tennis programs. It allows UT student-athletes to train, compete, refuel, recover and study in the same building. The stadium grandstand provides ample bleacher seating for up to 1,200 spectators. Spectators enter the facility through a two-story foyer featuring photos, signage and illustrative graphics that highlight the rich history of Texas Tennis.

