ProFinity Insurance Services Appoints New Senior Underwriter

News provided by

Amwins

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFinity Insurance Services, a specialty MGA focused on professional liability solutions for a variety of niche industries, today announced the appointment of Lionel Béjean as Senior Underwriter for their growing Contractors E&O, A&E and Manufacturers E&O book.

In his new role, Lionel will manage and develop relationships with brokers nationwide to grow the current book of business, underwrite Design/Construction and Manufacturing risks and mentor and train younger underwriters as they navigate and grow their careers in the industry.

"We are delighted to bring Lionel on board," said Ravi Uthayashanker, founder and principal underwriter at ProFinity Insurance Services. "As a skillfully adept relationship manager, he will strategically cultivate and strengthen partnerships with brokers across the nation, and through his expertise and dedication, he will foster significant growth for our current book of business."

Lionel joins ProFinity from AIG/Lexington where he worked as Product Line Manager for their Architects & Engineers program, creating and managing the SME (Small and Medium market enterprise) program, developing new endorsements, coaching and mentoring underwriters on developing marketing plans with their broker partners and providing brokers and their clients with market-leading A&E products and services. Lionel has been working in Professional Liability insurance for over 25 years both as an underwriter and a broker.

About ProFinity Insurance Services
ProFinity Insurance Services delivers wholesale professional liability solutions for a variety of niche industries. Its six programs include:  design, engineering and construction, manufacturing, specialized security, technology services E&O/cyber/media, and excess cyber. Founded in 2020, it seeks to provide a streamlined alternative to traditional coverage models. For more information, visit www.profinityinsurance.com.

For further information contact:
Ravi Uthayashanker
ProFinity Insurance Services
[email protected] 

SOURCE Amwins

