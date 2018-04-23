ProfNet Experts Available on Blockchain, Workplace Harassment, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Will Blockchain 'Kill' Facebook

Alex Harrington

CEO

PeerStream

In wake of Facebook's numerous data mining scandals, the privacy and authentication issues posed by most social media platforms present a massive opportunity for blockchain-power social media. Says Harrington: "Until now, the internet has been at the mercy of a few individuals (large organizations) in terms of security, commerce, functionality and general control. The most popular video and messaging apps today are centralized -- using corporate servers to send messages across the network. That means they suffer all the deficiencies associated with centralization: downtime, latency, security breaches, zero anonymity/privacy, you name it. While cryptocurrency has dominated headlines, it's the underlying blockchain architecture and technology that stands to dramatically reshape the reach and capabilities of today's internet by opening new, secure, decentralized services and markets."

Harrington is CEO of PeerStream, a decentralized communications and streaming developer of an open source peer-to-peer network for content delivery. He is available to discuss how blockchain technology will empower more secure communications and information sharing between social media users.

Contact: Jerry Schranz, Jerry@antennagroup.com



Employment Law and Workplace Harassment

Kathleen Connelly

Partner

Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C.

"There has been a flood of harassment allegations in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. Employers must foster work environments free from inappropriate sexual and other behaviors."

Connelly concentrates her practice in employment law. She has more than 20 years of experience representing employers and individual members of management in both the private and public sectors. She is based in the New York tri-state area.

Website: www.lindabury.com

Contact: Jon Lieb, jlieb@30-ink.com



One in Five U.S. Companies Still Lacking in Sexual Harassment Training

Dr. ArLyne Diamond

President and Founder

Diamond Associates

More than one in five companies still don't offer sexual harassment training, according to a study by XpertHR, which also found that just 35 percent of surveyed companies plan to implement a new a sexual harassment policy in 2018, while 37 percent will amend their current one. Says Dr. Diamond: "Retraining programs are so badly created that they are worthless. Change only comes about when attitudes and beliefs are changed. This happens in well-constructed face-to-face programs. I offer these to my clients and we have lots of examples, interaction, 'what-ifs' and questions. People understand and change. Second best are good online programs. I recommend them only if face-to-face programs are impossible."

Dr. Diamond is an internationally recognized leadership, management, professional development, and organizational development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace. As president and founder of the consulting firm Diamond Associates, Dr. Diamond has clients that range from boards of directors and upper management to support staff in many industries, both public and private.

Website: www.diamondassociates.net

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



Can You Have a Profitable Business in Just 5 Hours a Week?

Brian Page

Founder

BNB Formula

"You don't have to have experience or technical skills at all in order to succeed, and you can outsource and automate your business to earn semi-passive income and make a living in just a few hours a week."

Page is an entrepreneur, international speaker, and business coach. His vision is to inspire others to radically change their lives by realizing their own unlimited potential. He launched his Airbnb coaching business BNB Formula to seven-figure-plus success thanks to online sales-funnel giant ClickFunnels.

Website: https://bnbformula.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

HOW TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE STYLE GUIDE FOR YOUR BLOG. Every great blog has a style guide. All of your favorite blogs likely are consistent in tone and imagery. But you've never really put pen to paper and articulated your style -- it's just something you make up as you go along, selecting the parts and pieces that seem to fit who you are and how you write. And while that may have worked to get you started, if you really want to take your blog to the next level, it's time to make decisions about your style -- and stick with them. Here's a handy guide to create your blog's style guidelines once and for all: https://prn.to/2F3rsFF

5 QUESTIONS WITH THEM: A NEXT-GEN PLATFORM THAT CELEBRATES AND SHOWCASES EMERGING VOICES. Condé Nast launched them., a next-generation community platform, in October 2017 . The site chronicles and celebrates the stories, people, and voices, all through the lens of today's LGBTQ community. Topics range from pop culture and style to politics and news. We spoke with Meredith Talusan , executive editor, to hear what she had to say about the new platform: https://prn.to/2qRW7km

a next-generation community platform, in . The site chronicles and celebrates the stories, people, and voices, all through the lens of today's LGBTQ community. Topics range from pop culture and style to politics and news. We spoke with , executive editor, to hear what she had to say about the new platform: https://prn.to/2qRW7km BLOG PROFILES: MILLENNIAL WORKPLACE BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few Millennial workplace blogs: https://prn.to/2F2N3hx

