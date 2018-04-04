ProfNet Experts Available on U.S. Census, Howard University Protests, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Trump Administration's Decision to Include Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

Howard University Protests

Protests Autocratic Leadership

China Hits Back at Trump, Slaps New Tariffs on U.S. Goods Worth up to $3 Billion

Google Pledges Huge Investment With Journalism Industry

Don't Get Duped: How to Spot a Fake Photo This April Fools' Day and Beyond

Blog Profiles: Comedy Blogs

Trump Administration's Decision to Include Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

Wendy Manning, PhD

President

Population Association of America

The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced that it will include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census questionnaire, which could have dire consequences for the scientific integrity of the Census. Says Dr. Manning: "Decennial census data are the primary source of information population scientists rely on to monitor and analyze changes in the U.S. population. Population scientists also appreciate other significant uses of census data, not the least of which include determining the allocation of over $600 billion annually in federal funding and apportionment in the U.S. House of Representatives. As a result, we share a profound commitment with other census stakeholders to ensuring full public participation in the decennial census. To that end, the Population Association of America (PAA) opposes the Trump Administration's decision to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. As scientists, our members are concerned about the negative effect an untested citizenship question would have on decennial census response rates and, ultimately, the validity of the decennial data. Based on the experience of other surveys, population scientists have observed that responses to citizenship questions tend to be of low quality. Further, we have seen firsthand how adding questions to any survey inherently increases cost as well. We urge the administration to reconsider its decision and to work with PPA and other census stakeholders to ensure the 2020 Census is conducted accurately, inclusively, and cost-effectively."

Dr. Manning is president of the Population Association of America, the leading non-profit scientific association promoting research and analysis of population data in the United States. She is one of the top scientific minds when it comes to demography in the United States, and her scientific POV can bring an additional facet to ongoing conversations around this issue.

Contact: Amanda Cristi, acristi@aboutsage.com





Howard University Protests

Jerry Crawford

Associate Professor of Journalism

University of Kansas

Crawford can discuss the ongoing protests at Howard University, the allegations of embezzlement, Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their unique challenges: "Just last year at this time, Howard University celebrated its 150th year of educating the best and brightest of the world's scholars. Howard has the third-largest enrollment of all HBCUs. The restructuring of the required credit standards for Pell Grants and Parent Loans for Undergraduate Students by the U.S. Department of Education coincides with the decline of enrollment at HBCUs. The current protests are really important because so many depend on the funds to complete their dreams. My hope is that the administration and those at all HBCUs will accept responsibility and move forward to improve the transparency of all funding opportunities."

Crawford has published several research articles on HBCUs, their unique challenges, accreditation processes, schools of journalism and history. He is based in Lawrence, Kansas.

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu





Autocratic Leadership

Dr. Peter Harms

Assistant Professor of Management

The University of Alabama

Today's political and cultural climate means a renewed study of autocratic leadership is relevant, and a fresh perspective is needed to understand the reasons people choose autocratic leaders. The reasons many people choose to follow autocratic leaders vary across time, culture and circumstances, but past efforts to understand these reasons are often dismissive of those who do and frequently label such followers as prejudicial or uninformed. Societies need to understand autocratic leaders and their followers without resorting to methods that strip away assumptions of value to the characteristics of followers of autocratic leaders. Says Harms: "Rather than resorting to oversimplified explanations or pinning nasty labels on those who embrace individuals who promise them strong leadership, we need to understand them. Our research suggests that such impulses are a cry for help, and that many people are pushed towards this orientation in response to what they believe is a hopeless situation that they are incapable of solving on their own. It is all too human and there is nothing aberrant about it. Vilifying these individuals is unlikely to effect change and may reinforce feelings of oppression and alienation."

Harms received his doctorate in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2008. He is currently an assistant professor of management at The University of Alabama. His research focuses on the assessment and development of personality, leadership and psychological well-being. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed articles and his work has been featured in popular media outlets such as CNN, Scientific American, Forbes and the BBC. Dr. Harms has been invited to speak to audiences around the world and was selected by the St. Gallen symposium as one of the "100 Knowledge Leaders of Tomorrow" in 2011. He is based in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Bio: https://culverhouse.ua.edu/directory/profile/pdharms

Contact: Adam Jones, adam.jones@ua.edu





China Hits Back at Trump, Slaps New Tariffs on U.S. Goods Worth up to $3 Billion

Dr. Harlan Ullman

Chairman

The Killowen Group

The trade spat between the world's two largest economies worsened over the weekend with China hiking tariffs on a slew of U.S. goods in response to Washington slapping duties on Chinese aluminum and steel. The measures announced Sunday matched a list of potential tariffs on up to $3 billion in U.S. goods. Says Dr. Ullman: "This trade spat will almost certainly not end well unless the president succeeds in attaining a fruitful negotiation with China. But reputable historians and economists argue that tariffs do not work because they lead to trade wars, ultimately raising costs and paralyzing economic growth."

Based in Washington, D.C., Dr. Ullman has served on the Senior Advisory Group for Supreme Allied Commander Europe (2004-16); is senior adviser at Washington D.C.'s Atlantic Council; is chairman of two private companies; and is principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. A former naval person, Dr. Ullman commanded a destroyer in the Persian Gulf and led over 150 missions and operations in Vietnam as a Swift Boat skipper. His newest book, "Anatomy of Failure: Why America Has Lost Every War It Starts," is just out.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGP9BJtfylY

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

GOOGLE PLEDGES HUGE INVESTMENT WITH JOURNALISM INDUSTRY. Google is taking aim at fake news with a multi-pronged program that ties together all the company's efforts to work with the journalism industry. The initiative is focused on three broad goals: strengthening quality journalism, supporting sustainable business models, and empowering newsrooms through technological innovation. The total commitment from Google is $300 million over the next three years on various journalism-related projects. Separately, Google's nonprofit organization, Google.org, announced a $10 million media literacy project to help U.S. teens learn how to identify false news: https://prn.to/2pQwCAa



over the next three years on various journalism-related projects. Separately, Google's nonprofit organization, Google.org, announced a media literacy project to help U.S. teens learn how to identify false news: https://prn.to/2pQwCAa DON'T GET DUPED: HOW TO SPOT A FAKE PHOTO THIS APRIL FOOLS' DAY AND BEYOND. April Fools' Day is riddled with hoaxes. Some are obvious; some are detectable only to a well-trained eye. As a journalist, getting duped can have serious consequences. Without due diligence, it can cost you readers, revenue, or even your job. With advanced technology and increased savvy by the everyday schemer, fake photos and misleading information are getting more difficult to discern. Here are a few tips to help you quickly debunk that bad photo: https://prn.to/2J5syE1





BLOG PROFILES: COMEDY BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few comedy blogs: https://prn.to/2uzHV4o

