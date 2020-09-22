Progressive delivers more for their customers with the addition of four RICOH Pro VC40000 systems

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA Inc. today announced the Progressive Group of Insurance Companies, the fourth largest automotive insurer in the United States, has expanded its partnership with Ricoh, adding speed, flexibility and ease-of-use to its operation with four RICOH Pro VC40000 systems. When Progressive needed new, innovative continuous feed technologies, they turned to the company that had implemented a successful end-to-end, intuitive, centralized workflow monitoring and management solution for them: Ricoh. Building on the success of a seamless RICOH ProcessDirector implementation, which reduced manual touchpoints and empowered safer remote monitoring and management, Ricoh and Progressive significantly improved capabilities across multiple facilities with Ricoh's award-winning continuous feed platforms.

"Our experience with Ricoh is that they are consistently responsive, knowledgeable and effective," said John Pierce, IT Director, External Communications, Progressive. "We knew we wanted to deliver unmatched image quality, speed and throughput, but the platform's versatility is what blew us away. The Pro VC40000, combined with RICOH ProcessDirector, is just as incredible whether it's producing billing statements, policy documents or brochures, especially now with the rise of stay-at-home orders and the need to reduce interaction with high-touch surfaces. This technology, along with our Ricoh support team, continues to help us deliver more for our customers while keeping safety and health top of mind."

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies began in 1937, with the establishment of the first drive-in claims office in the auto insurance world. Progressive became the first to introduce reduced rates for low-risk drivers, and it was once again a pioneer in the Digital Age, offering comparison rates on the web. The company prides itself on living up to its name, being one step ahead of the insurance industry and offering affordable insurance solutions. As such, decision makers were impressed with Ricoh's similar ability to push boundaries, finding innovative ways to simplify complexity.

"Ricoh's robust Pro VC40000 and intuitive RICOH ProcessDirector was the winning combination for Progressive's production needs – but what really made this successful was the strength of our alliance," said Phil Self, Vice President, Sales, Continuous Feed and Software & Strategic Solutions, Production Printing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Progressive has come to know Ricoh as their go-to partner for quick, effective service, expertise and support over the years as we helped build a better print environment that fit their needs. They share our commitment to improving customer experiences, what they call 'ambitious spirit,' that quickly put all of us on the same page."

The Pro VC40000 delivers reliable, flexible and cost-effective performance to commercial and transactional printers looking for high quality output. At the heart of the printer lies the RICOH TotalFlow Print Server R600A, its high-performance digital front end (DFE) that has been optimized to deliver advanced workflow management and to make the production of complex, data-driven direct mail and transactional output even easier. These capabilities are further enhanced by RICOH ProcessDirector's streamlining and centralization, allowing Progressive operators to intelligently monitor and manage production across its presses and locations from wherever they choose to work.

