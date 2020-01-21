"Project Debt Box": A Lifeline for Consumers Burdened by High-Interest Debt

To the rescue comes "Project Debt Box" a free debt-help resource to help consumers better manage credit – and get relief – from overwhelming debts. It's available at https://www.debtreliefcenter.org/ProjectDebtBox/

"After serving more than 12 million visitors looking for help to resolve debts, we launched Project Debt Box as a secret weapon to help families better manage credit and reduce debts," said Ellis Houck, Managing Editor of DebtReliefCenter.org. "These tools were designed to educate and motivate consumers to attack debts with confidence," added Houck.

Twelve Consumer-Friendly Debt-Help Tools Available On Demand

Project Debt Box features twelve specific tools to help individuals and families budget, manage debts, protect rights with creditors, and get out of debt. "It even provides valuable debt help tips anyone can use on their own – to reduce interest rates, lower payments, and resolve debt for less through structured debt relief programs for those families experiencing hardship," continued Houck.

"Life Happens" and Statistics Tell the Story

After serving more than 12 million people in debt, visitor feedback from Debt Relief Center clearly shows that, while overspending can lead to unmanageable debt – often it's "life events" that triggers debt hardship. "In the past 90 days, of those people who have reached out to https://www.debtreliefcenter.org/ProjectDebtBox/, more than 37% reported a loss of job or reduction in income while more than 20% reported that debt was due to personal, family, or medical hardship," added Houck.

When Debt Becomes Too Much To Handle On Your Own

Clearly, regardless of life situations or events that trigger debt, Project Debt Box is an idea whose time has come. "It's actually empowering for people when they finally say 'enough' and summon the courage to reach out for help, slay the monster and put debt worries behind them," said Houck.

For more information on Project Debt Box and how consumers can get help for overwhelming debt, go to https://www.debtreliefcenter.org/ProjectDebtBox/

