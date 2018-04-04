Projection Mapping Equipment (Projectors, Switchers, Others) Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022

The global projection mapping equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33 % during 2017- 2022.

The segment of projection mapping projectors witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of augmentation in the number of events that require multiple projectors which further amplifies demand for the varied types of projectors.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global projection mapping equipment market in 2016. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of sporting and music events implementing the projection mapping technology.

Sony Electronics

Epson

Panasonic

Barco

Ross Video

Grass Valley

Christie Digital Systems

BenQ

