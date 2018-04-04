Projection Mapping Equipment (Projectors, Switchers, Others) Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - By Type , Rental Market (Type, Event) - Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global projection mapping equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33 % during 2017- 2022.
The segment of projection mapping projectors witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of augmentation in the number of events that require multiple projectors which further amplifies demand for the varied types of projectors.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global projection mapping equipment market in 2016. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of sporting and music events implementing the projection mapping technology.
Scope of the Report
Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017E-2022F)
- Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Size and Growth
- By Type-Projectors, Switchers
- Rental Market-By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application, List of Projection Mapping Events
Rental Market Analysis
- By Type of Equipment
- By Type of Projection Mapping
- Application
- List of Projection Mapping Events
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Projection Mapping Equipment Outlook
5. Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis
7. North America Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
8. North America Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis
9. United States Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
10. Canada Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
11. Europe Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
12. Europe Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis
13. Germany Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
14. Spain Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
15. Asia Pacific Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
16. Asia Pacific Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis
17. China Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
18. Japan Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
19. LAMEA Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
20. LAMEA Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis
21. UAE Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
22. Global Rental Projection Mapping Equipment Market
23. Global Rental Projection Mapping Projectors Market: Growth and Forecast
24. Global Rental Projection Mapping Switchers Market: Growth and Forecast
25. Global Rental Projection Mapping Equipment Market- Segmental Analysis
26. Region wise list of Prominent Projection Mapping events
27. Market Dynamics
28. SWOT Analysis
29. Competitive Landscape
- Sony Electronics
- Epson
- Panasonic
- Barco
- Ross Video
- Grass Valley
- Christie Digital Systems
- BenQ
