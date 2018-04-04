Projection Mapping Equipment (Projectors, Switchers, Others) Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022

The "Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - By Type  , Rental Market (Type, Event) - Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global projection mapping equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33 % during 2017- 2022.

The segment of projection mapping projectors witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of augmentation in the number of events that require multiple projectors which further amplifies demand for the varied types of projectors.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global projection mapping equipment market in 2016. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of sporting and music events implementing the projection mapping technology.

Scope of the Report

Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017E-2022F)

  • Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Size and Growth
  • By Type-Projectors, Switchers
  • Rental Market-By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application, List of Projection Mapping Events

Rental Market Analysis

  • By Type of Equipment
  • By Type of Projection Mapping
  • Application
  • List of Projection Mapping Events

Other Report Highlights

  • Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • SWOT Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Projection Mapping Equipment Outlook

5. Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis

7. North America Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

8. North America Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis

9. United States Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Canada Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

11. Europe Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

12. Europe Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis

13. Germany Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

14. Spain Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

15. Asia Pacific Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

16. Asia Pacific Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis

17. China Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

18. Japan Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

19. LAMEA Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

20. LAMEA Projection Mapping Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis

21. UAE Projection Mapping Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

22. Global Rental Projection Mapping Equipment Market

23. Global Rental Projection Mapping Projectors Market: Growth and Forecast

24. Global Rental Projection Mapping Switchers Market: Growth and Forecast

25. Global Rental Projection Mapping Equipment Market- Segmental Analysis

26. Region wise list of Prominent Projection Mapping events

27. Market Dynamics

28. SWOT Analysis

29. Competitive Landscape

  • Sony Electronics
  • Epson
  • Panasonic
  • Barco
  • Ross Video
  • Grass Valley
  • Christie Digital Systems
  • BenQ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b7rj79/projection?w=5

