Prologue Launches The Big Table on Oculus

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2018 -- Prologue has announced today the launch of its immersive digital experience The Big Table across major virtual reality platforms Gear VR and Oculus Rift.

Prologue

Designed for students aged 13 to 17, The Big Table transports users to a high-tech laboratory in outer space, where robotic researchers are hard at work breaking down the mysteries of the universe. In this fully-realized environment, users can explore an array of holographic displays and advanced scientific equipment as they learn all about chemistry, from atomic theory to the titular "big table" of elements. Part video game, part educational experience, and all adventure, The Big Table is a VR destination unlike any other.

Prologue, founded by Kyle and Kimberly Cooper, is an award-winning production studio with credits across a wide array of mediums, from blockbuster films like Iron Man and Godzilla, to television hits like American Horror Story, and even AAA-platform video games like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. Kyle's title designs can be found in films like Se7en, Spider-man, and Pacific Rim: Uprising, while Kimberly's previous VR platform Spatialand was recently acquired by Walmart where she acts as Chief Creative Office for their tech incubator Store No. 8's VR efforts.

"Expanding into the realm of virtual reality, even with decades of Hollywood experience, has been one of our greatest challenges yet," explains Kyle. "But that also makes it among the most rewarding for us, because we are always striving to become better and push entertaining visual communication further."

"While VR has a ways to go in terms of scale and reaching critical mass," adds Prologue Managing Director David S. Lee, "our focus right now is how to best align our story telling and interface design capabilities into an entire new medium."

David also advises that audiences stay on the lookout for more internally-developed VR projects on the way from Prologue, as well as an array of top-tier partnerships with "some of the biggest brands in the world."

"The Big Table is just the beginning," added Kyle. "We have a lot of incredible immersive work coming your way very soon."

