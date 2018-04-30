ProLon®, Revolutionary Nutri-Technology, Now Available in Twelve Countries Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLon®, the first five-day Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD™) scientifically proven and clinically tested to induce the health benefits of periodic fasting, is now available in twelve countries around the world including the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, and the Philippines. Proven to reverse biological aging and increase Healthspan—the healthy part of our lives—ProLon is the flagship product of from L-Nutra, Inc., leader in the burgeoning nutri-technology market.

The clinical applications of the FMD are reaching far and fast across the globe. Today, 3,600 healthcare providers are treating approximately 37,000 patients with this breakthrough nutritional technology. As awareness of the science behind FMD continues to gain momentum, L-Nutra plans to expand to at least three other countries this year.

"To be an early adopter of ProLon is a privilege," says Paul Wilkinson, a distributor of the FMD in the UK. "It is not only simple and effective, but it is remarkable to witness the impact it's had on the quality of life for our patients. I hope to see this modern health trend evolve into a mainstream practice."

Developed at the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California's Leonard Davis School of Gerontology in sponsorship by the National Institute for Aging (NIA) and the National Institute of Health (NIH), ProLon harnesses the latest in healthy life extension research. It is intended for use by individuals who want to optimize their health and wellbeing, by overweight or obese individuals who want to manage their weight while protecting their lean body mass, and by people who have abnormal levels of biomarkers for aging and age-related conditions such as IGF-1, Cholesterol, C-reactive protein, and fasting blood glucose. For general info, please visit prolonfmd.com.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra's team of researchers and collaborators are leaders in the field of nutrition related to Longevity and Healthspan. L-Nutra has the exclusive rights from the University of Southern California to market ProLon® and other FMDs, which mimic and enhance the effects of fasting, unleash the body's natural ability to rejuvenate itself, and promote longevity. These technologies are the result of decades of lab research as well as preclinical and clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit l-nutra.com.

