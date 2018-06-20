ProMIS Neurosciences Reminds Shareholders of June 25th Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Shareholders are urged to carefully read the information circular in connection with the Meeting. A copy of the information circular in addition to other meeting materials is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.promisneurosciences.com/agm/

Management recommends a vote FOR all proposed resolutions.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT REGARDLESS OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU OWN.

PLEASE VOTE TODAY.

HOW TO VOTE

Due to essence of time, shareholders are encouraged to vote today using the internet, telephone or facsimile.

Registered shareholders may vote by:

Internet : www.investorvote.com

: www.investorvote.com Telephone: 1-866-732-8683

1-866-732-8683 Attending the meeting in person: Brookfield Place , Suite 4400, 181 Bay St., Toronto ON

Beneficial shareholders may vote by:

Shareholders who hold shares through a bank or other intermediary will have different voting instructions and should carefully follow the voting instructions provided to them. In most cases, beneficial shareholders will receive a voting instruction form as part of the meeting materials. Beneficial shareholders are encouraged to complete, sign and return the voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions on the form.

In addition, certain beneficial shareholders of the Corporation may be contacted by Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the proxy solicitation agent, to obtain votes directly over the phone utilizing the Broadridge QuickVote™ service.

Matters to be considered by all shareholders attending the Meeting either in person or by proxy are:

(1) receipt of the annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the Corporation's financial year ended December 31, 2017;

(2) election of directors;

(3) appointment of the auditor and grant authority to the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration; and

(4) consideration of, and if thought fit, to pass a resolution of the disinterested shareholders of the Corporation to approve the Corporation's 20% rolling stock option plan for continuation.

Board recommendation

The Board strongly recommends shareholders vote in favor of all matters, and, in particular, in favor of the continuation of the stock option plan. If the resolution to continue the option plan is not approved, then only the options currently outstanding pursuant to the option plan will remain effective, no further grants of options may be made pursuant to the plan, and any common shares reserved for exercise under expiring or cancelled option grants pursuant to the plan will not become available for re-allocation.

Shareholders Questions

Shareholders who have questions regarding the meeting or require assistance with voting may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the proxy solicitation agent, by telephone or email as set forth below.

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

By telephone (North American Toll Free) at: 1-877-452-7184

By telephone (Collect outside North America) at: +1-416-304-0211

By email at: assistance@laurelhill.com

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform—ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates — to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information please consult the Company's website at: www.promisneurosciences.com

