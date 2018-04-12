Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library

Promo makes creative videos accessible to businesses of all sizes, providing access to over 12.5 million premium quality video clips, pre-edited licensed music and a user-friendly interface for customizing messages and logos.

This integration enables a massive increase in Promo's premium video library from 3.5 million to over 12.5 million, while maintaining the high-quality standards of all footage offered within the platform. With Shutterstock's professional creator community of contributors from all over the world Promo users now have access to a diverse and fresh collection of content to easily create beautiful and effective video ads.

Promo, was launched in August 2016, with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow online with the power of creative video. During its short journey, Promo attracted over 40,000 paying customers, and crossed the $16 million in ARR, making it the fastest-growing SaaS video creation platform for SMBs.

"The video needs of advertisers and marketers are continuing to grow rapidly, so we are excited to be able to put our premium content at the fingertips of Promo's users," said Alex Reynolds, Senior Director, Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. "Promo's easy to use video creation tool, opens up the opportunity for any business to create professional video ads and we are delighted to be supplying content to Promo's expanding user base."

Tom More, CEO of Slidely said: "In our mission to provide the best video creative to growing businesses worldwide, we are very picky about the video content partners we work with. We are very excited to add Shutterstock as a partner. Adding their nine million premium videos will enable us to improve our creative offering by providing a much more diversified selection, supply the ever growing demand for high quality video and cater many more business types and needs, as more businesses join and create videos in growing frequencies. The overwhelming positive reaction to Promo is what fuels us as we continue to build the best video creation platform for businesses".



About Promo

Promo, launched by Slidely, is a ground breaking content creation platform for businesses. With Promo, businesses can create video ads quickly, easily and affordably, that can compete with the big brands.

Promo makes creative videos accessible to businesses of all sizes, providing access to over 12.5 million premium quality video clips, pre-edited licensed music and a user-friendly editor.

Promo, an official Facebook & Instagram Marketing Partner, is a privately held company with offices in Tel Aviv, New York and Warsaw.

For more information, visit slide.ly/promo

Contact Person:

Hila Shitrit Nissim

VP Marketing

Slidely

hila.s@slidely.com

Mobile: +972-54-4313156

