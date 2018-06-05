PropertyUp Offers an Innovative One-of-a-Kind Unique Market Analysis Tool for Buyers and Sellers

BARRINGTON, Ill., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PropertyUp, of Barrington, IL Real Estate Brokerage is excited to announce the new launch of a ground-breaking research tool for buyers and sellers which is different than anything being offered by other sources.

These tools offer buyers and sellers a snapshot look at whether certain areas are buyer's or seller's market, and even ranks the top 10 real estate markets in the Chicago and Northern Illinois area.

Top 10 Real Estate Sellers' Markets in Northern Illinois List of Real Estate Market Infographics for Northern Illinois

"At PropertyUp we think that research, and knowing whether trends favor the buyer or seller in any particular area is one of the most valuable tools available," explained John Herman, broker/owner of PropertyUp. "We update figures monthly so that information is always current. When a change is coming, we can see the trends ahead of time. I think the Top Ten Markets is a tool that can help our buyers and sellers know the right time and right place to jump into the real estate market."

The reports are extrapolated from dozens of different data sources, and configured into easy to read and understand data aimed at the average real estate buyer or seller. The reports are designed to be easy to use for the consumer and will help them know if it's a good time to buy or sell. Essentially breaking it down to know if any individual area is a buyer's or seller's market.

Located at PropertyUp.com, the research pages can be found under the "sales" tab. There are 3 pages: one for Northern Illinois which includes the surrounding north communities, one for Chicago, and one showing the top ten balanced, buyer's and seller's markets.

The pages shows how many months of inventory there may be for homes and condos in any specific community. The information is provided by list, and by map making it easy for users to choose the way they like to look at information.

There are even reports that break down information by school district.

The more a user continues to click into the information, the more detailed information they can find.

"We think being well informed is the best way we can serve the public," Herman said. "We put a lot more effort into research than some firms because we feel it is so important in getting the best results in a transaction. We just want to do the best we can for our clients so they can make informed decisions."

Property Up is a new regeneration real estate brokerage that combines new technology and concierge full-service residential and commercial real estate. We advise buyers and sellers on how to achieve success in real estate investments and home ownership.

John Herman is a managing broker of the PropertyUp, has been providing superior service to clients in the Chicagoland area since beginning his real estate career in 2002. "We pride ourselves on a fast response; we answer calls and e-mails 7 days a week 12 hours a day. We have unique home marketing program that extensively markets property beyond MLS and we offer Home Sold Guarantee for details call 847-847-4790."

Contact:

Alina Herman

847-847-4711

196625@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propertyup-offers-an-innovative-one-of-a-kind-unique-market-analysis-tool-for-buyers-and-sellers-300659889.html

SOURCE PropertyUp

Related Links

https://propertyup.com

