Propifi Capital Limited Has Been Approved As an Issuer on Nasdaq First North Bond Market

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propifi Capital Limited ("Propifi" or "the Company") issued a £25 million Senior Secured Bond on 15th July 2019. The Bond runs until 30th November 2024 with an annual fixed interest rate of 8.10 per cent.

The Company has applied for listing of the Bond at Nasdaq First North Stockholm in accordance with the Bond terms and the first day of trading will be 25th September 2019.

In connection with the listing of the Company's Bond on Nasdaq First North, the Company has prepared a Company Description which as of today is available to view on Propifi's website, www.propifi.co.uk. .

Trading information:

First day of trade: 25th September 2019

ISIN-code: GB00BJXRPX80

London 24.09.2019

SOURCE Propifi Capital Ltd

