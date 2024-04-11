PropSwap announces its first official casino partner: Harrah's Gulf Coast

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership will commence on Saturday, April 13th for golf's most celebrated major, The Masters. It will continue on-site for many other tentpole events this summer and beyond.

PropSwap and Harrah's Gulf Coast will combine efforts to create exclusive customer experiences. The power of PropSwap's North American database of users, and Harrah's unique position on the Gulf Coast, will provide an unrivaled betting experience.

PropSwap and Harrah's Gulf Coast Join Forces Post this PropSwap co-founders Ian Epstein and Luke Pergande

Harrah's Gulf Coast is now PropSwap's preferred sportsbook in the state of Mississippi. In-market, the property offers the easiest in & out to make wagers for the Masters and beyond. They offer a 30 second walk from your car to the ticket kiosks. No other casino on the Gulf Coast offers such a convenient route to make your wagers.

This first of its kind partnership will drive higher handle and ticket count at Harrah's Gulf Coast from sports bettors, who will be utilizing PropSwap's nationwide secondary market. Customers will be incentivized to place additional wagers with the spirit of locking in profit early, by listing them for sale as their tickets improve in value. PropSwap possesses nearly a decade of empirical data that shows: their users, when activated, exponentially increase favorable handle at their preferred sportsbook. Favorable handle is defined as higher hold wagers, such as futures and parlays, relative to straight bet wagers.

"Since PASPA was overturned in 2018, PropSwap has been uniquely positioned to provide a fun, and more importantly, a margin improvement, to both sportsbooks, and their end customers. We are forever changing how people wager on sports. We're excited that Harrah's Gulf Coast shares that vision with us, and are looking forward to the commencement of the partnership this weekend. " – said PropSwap co-founder Luke Pergande.

ABOUT PROPSWAP:

Founded in 2015, PropSwap, Inc. is a secondary market for active sports wagers. Customers who place a legal sports bet in the U.S. are able to list their tickets for sale, at a price they determine, and PropSwap helps them find a buyer. This allows bettors to lock-in a profit on a bet that has improved, or exit out of a poor investment before it's too late. PropSwap charges a transaction fee on the completed sale price of existing tickets.

ABOUT HARRAH'S GULF COAST:

Harrah's Gulf Coast is a Caesars Entertainment property. Located on the beaches of Biloxi, Mississippi, the resort and casino features a 45,000-square-foot casino that includes a sports and entertainment venue, 406 Club, and a sports wagering venue, Caesars Sportsbook, along with seven dining amenities and a daiquiri bar: Magnolia House, a fine-dining restaurant, the American Classic, Steak 'n Shake, Chef Thomas Genin's The Blind Tiger – Biloxi Beach, a bar and lounge, Mix & Mingle, Port 17 and Scoops, featuring New Orleans cuisine and hand dipped ice cream, Beach Wok Asian Kitchen, serving made-to-order Asian wok favorites, Starbucks coffeehouse, located in the hotel lobby and Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar that connects to an outdoor pool oasis. The restaurants complement Harrah's Gulf Coast's other award-winning amenities, including Grand Bear – a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course – the relaxation retreat Bellissimo Salon & Spa, complete with a fitness center and The Great Lawn, a 10.5 acre event venue that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring Caesars Rewards ®, the most inclusive loyalty program in the country, guests have access to exclusive benefits across the country with the ability to redeem offers and reward credits at any of the 55 destinations within the network. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.HarrahsGulfCoast.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PropSwap, Inc.