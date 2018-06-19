ProSciento Appoints Dr. Carine Beysen, Industry Expert in Stable Isotope Research, to Senior Scientific Team

As Senior Director of CRI Services, Dr. Beysen will work closely with clients in the design and conduct of clinical trials utilizing stable isotope methods to assess mechanisms of action (MOA) and efficacy of novel NASH and diabetes drugs.

"We're thrilled to have a scientist of Carine's acumen join ProSciento's scientific team. She is widely recognized as an authority in stable isotope methods for metabolic research, and her contributions as a scientific consultant have been instrumental to the success of many clinical drug development programs," said Linda Morrow, MD, ProSciento's Chief Medical Officer. "Her expertise aligns perfectly with ProSciento's commitment to support the continued advancement and utilization of highly informative methodologies for metabolic clinical research."

Dr. Beysen's career in clinical metabolic research spans more than 15 years. Prior to joining ProSciento, Dr Beysen provided consulting expertise to pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research companies in the use of stable isotope labeled biomarkers in pre-clinical and early phase studies. Before her role as an industry consultant, she was Senior Director of Clinical Metabolic Research, at KineMed, Inc., a company that was focused on circulating biomarker discovery using stable isotope and mass spectrometric methods. During her 14-year tenure at KineMed, she contributed scientifically to the development of the company's methodologies and was instrumental in managing key strategic relationships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the assessment of early clinical efficacy and toxicity of drug candidates for metabolic diseases.

Dr. Beysen is an author of more than 30 journal articles and book chapters, including the chapter titled "Isotopic Tracers for the Measurement of Metabolic Flux Rates" in the textbook Translational Research Methods for Diabetes, Obesity and Cardiometabolic Drug Development. She earned a Master's degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from the Catholic University of Leuven and a DPhil from the University of Oxford.

About ProSciento, Inc.

ProSciento is a leading specialty clinical research organization (CRO) exclusively focused on NASH, diabetes, obesity and related metabolic diseases. The company is widely recognized for its scientific and therapeutic expertise, unparalleled experience in metabolism, and utilization of advanced, specialized methodologies for metabolic clinical research. ProSciento works with biopharma companies worldwide to support their outsourced clinical research needs with a comprehensive and scalable portfolio of services, from strategic planning through completion of early phase clinical drug and device development. Founded in 2003, ProSciento has conducted more than 280 clinical projects for NASH, diabetes and obesity and supported the development of numerous metabolic drugs and devices on the market globally today. For more information, please visit www.prosciento.com.

