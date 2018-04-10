ProSight Specialty Insurance Launches ProSight Direct to Transform the Insurance Buying Process

The platform is the product of ProSight's unique combination of innovative technology and traditional insurance acumen. It empowers customers by removing jargon and hard-to-understand insurance terms, instead focusing on clear, plain-language questions about their needs as a small business professional.

The on-demand experience goes well beyond the sign-up stage. ProSight Direct was built to provide a beginning-to-end experience that simplifies the customer's journey from quote to purchase, and provides 24/7 access for managing all aspects of their insurance. This includes instant access to customized certificates of insurance and the ability to manage the claims process transparently online.

"ProSight Direct is all about putting the insurance-buying experience into the customer's hands, backed by a level of expertise, security and protection that we think is unmatched in the industry," said Joe Beneducci, CEO of ProSight Specialty Insurance. "Our goal is to deliver an online experience that customers prefer and deserve."

"An increasing number of small business professionals are going online to buy insurance," said Darryl Siry, Chief Digital Officer. "We built this platform to offer a simple, tailored experience for these professionals and to enable them to get things done anytime, anywhere on their own terms."

While DJs get access to ProSight Direct first, the company expects to expand its offering to other small business professionals in personal fitness and health & wellness over the coming months. The products and experiences will be tailored specifically to their unique business needs.

The launch is the latest milestone for ProSight, which last month reported record pre-tax profit for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.

For more information, please visit https://prosightdirect.com/dj/.

About ProSight Specialty Insurance

ProSight Specialty Insurance is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that helps customers solve their unique business problems. Focusing on select niche industries, ProSight deploys differentiated underwriting and claims expertise and then works exclusively with specialized distributors to deliver value. ProSight is fueled by a cultural desire to succeed at uncommon challenges, making the business performance of its customers a top priority. The underwriting members of the ProSight Specialty Insurance (ProSight) group, New York Marine and General Insurance Company, Southwest Marine and General Insurance Company, and Gotham Insurance Company, are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Based in Morristown, NJ, ProSight has regional offices in Los Angeles, CA, Petaluma, CA, Alpharetta, GA and New York, NY. More information about ProSight and its member insurers can be found at www.prosightspecialty.com .

Yue Jiang

212-931-6171

yjiang@peppercomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosight-specialty-insurance-launches-prosight-direct-to-transform-the-insurance-buying-process-300626754.html

SOURCE ProSight Specialty Insurance

Related Links

http://www.prosightspecialty.com

