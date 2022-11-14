Prosper Ford Opens as Highly Anticipated New Ford Dealership in North Texas

PROSPER, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosper Ford opens for business, Monday, November 14, 2022. Located at 2200 West University Drive, the dealership sits on 18 acres of prime real estate in the heart of Prosper, TX. This event is particularly noteworthy, as this dealership is one of few new points awarded in the United States by Ford Motor Company in many years.

The announcement of the opening comes with much anticipation since news of the dealership build was first revealed. Many months of planning and organization culminate in the unveiling of a state-of-the-art building, which features 80,000 square feet of new and pre-owned sales facilities, and service space.

Fully staffed, Prosper Ford will employ nearly 200 people from Prosper and its surrounding communities.

This forward-leaning, eco-friendly dealership is recognized for efforts in sustainability through a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, and is equipped with numerous onsite EV charging stations. The service department offers several amenities to help keep customers connected while visiting the dealership. These include, but are not limited to, a luxurious customer lounge equipped with work stations, free wi-fi, and large screen televisions. Upon opening, Prosper Ford will have one of the largest selections of new vehicles in the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex, available for purchase.

Prosper Ford serves the transportation needs of residents in Prosper, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Celina, Little Elm and surrounding areas. Its unique, omni-channel approach to car buying gives customers the opportunity to leverage technology in the purchasing process, providing the ability to complete most of the purchase online, in-person or through a combination of both.

The Prosper Ford management team brings over 100 years of collective experience in the Automotive industry within North Texas.

About Prosper Ford

Prosper Ford is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30am to 8pm for vehicle sales and Monday through Friday 7am-7pm for service. Saturday service hours are 7am to 4pm. Customers can schedule service appointments and view available inventory online at www.prosperford.com.

SOURCE Prosper Ford