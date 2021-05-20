Protect and Strengthen your Neck with Evolutionary Equipment from Leading Global Fitness Brand DMOOSE

Strength coaches say that the neck area is often overlooked in the weight room. The neck is made up of a small group of muscles that have a limited range of motion and strengthening it is absolutely essential for athletes of all kinds. The DMOOSE Neck Harness serves as an attachment point for applying resistance to the neck musculature from a weighted plate. By placing the harness around the head, athletes get resistance in the form of weighted plates. The rep count and movement must be monitored.

"It is easy to forget to incorporate neck strengthening into your routine," said DMOOSE Founder & CEO, Mussayab Ehtesham. "Our neck harness is the perfect piece of gear for any athlete, but particularly those that participate in collision sports, like football, MMA, and boxing. A strong neck can help to prevent neck and spine injuries, reduce pain and increase flexibility."

DMOOSE's neck harness is engineered to be stronger and more resilient, crafted with breathable neoprene, a steel chain and steel D rings. It is available on dmoose.com or amazon.com.

For more information, contact Christina Madrid at Christie & Co., [email protected]

[1] Athletic Strength Institute: Neck Training to Prevent Concussions

SOURCE DMOOSE

Related Links

http://www.dmoose.com

