Protect Your Best Friends During April 7th's "Every Day is Tag Day™"

Many pets have tags and most who have been adopted from shelters in recent years have already been microchipped by the staff there, but you should check to make sure your pet has at least one form of identification, and preferably two. Microchipping provides an additional layer of protection in the event the pet's collar and tag fall off or are removed, and many shelters check for microchips when receiving an animal. The tiny electronic capsule embedded under the animal's skin contains a code which links the pet to its owner through a database. Like ID tags, microchips need to contain current contact information. They do little good if you have moved. There are many databases online where you can register the microchip to help increase the chances of being reunited with your lost pet. New online technologies can also offer protection but check them out thoroughly first.

Tips to Make Every Day Tag Day:

Make sure your pet wears a collar with a current ID tag, rabies tag, and city/county license. Include a contact name, address, and daytime and evening phone numbers.





Keep your pet's licenses, ID tag, and microchip current. Make sure to update the tag if you change your address or phone numbers.





When moving or traveling, place a temporary tag on your pet with the phone number of someone who knows how to reach you.





Remember that even indoor pets need tags. Many strays in shelters are indoor pets who escaped and got lost.

"Losing a pet is a nightmare for any pet owner, but pets with ID tags and microchips are much more likely to find their way home to their loving family," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "We cannot stress enough the importance of keeping these lifesaving items current. So please take a little time on Saturday, April 7 to make sure your pets are equipped in the event they get separated from you. Let's all work together to 'Make Every Day Tag Day' so more pets than ever can be reunited with their owners."

For more information about Every Day is Tag Day, and for tips on giving your pets ID tags and microchipping them, please visit www.americanhumane.org/tagday.

