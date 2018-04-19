Protecting Client Data: Why Law Firms Must Address Cloud Security Controls

Delta Risk's roadshow, entitled "Secure Your Cloud: Foundational Best Practices for Law Firms," kicks off on April 25 in San Francisco, and concludes in Washington, DC on May 22. The free event series is open to both ILTA members and non-members and is designed for IT and information security staff in law firms and corporate legal departments.

Delta Risk's ILTA Roadshow 2018 dates include:

San Francisco – April 25

– Boston – April 27

– Philadelphia – May 16

– Washington, DC – May 22

Presenter John Hawley, Vice President of Product Strategy, will share how leading firms have improved their cloud security programs, along with lessons learned from some of the cloud service data breaches in the last year. Attendees will also learn about common causes for cloud data breaches, including weak password policies, improperly secured access keys, world-readable storage, and insecure configurations before deployment. Hawley will offer best practices for ensuring a foundational level of security and governance controls are applied to cloud infrastructure and enterprise SaaS environments, and how to minimize the exposure of sensitive information.

"The move to the cloud is rapidly transforming IT and security needs in the legal industry," said Hawley. "This is being driven by new applications, new ways to leverage data, and new ways to engage with clients. Our roadshow series will offer practical advice that attendees can take back to their offices and apply right away, enabling them to better protect their firms and their clients' confidential data."

In addition to the upcoming roadshow, Delta Risk will be an exhibitor at the 2018 ILTA LegalSEC conference in June in Arlington, VA, as well as the annual ILTACON conference in August at National Harbor, MD.

