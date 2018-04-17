Protective Arm Cover for Motorists Invented (TOR-9886)

"We found a personal need for an accessory like this. We were unable to find one on the market, which inspired us to develop one on our own," said the inventors. The ARM SHADE provides protection for an exposed arm from the harmful rays of the sun. It may reduce the incidence of skin cancer caused by exposure to the sun. It may also eliminate the dryness, cracking and the formation of a rash due to sun exposure. This lightweight and easy-to-apply accessory will provide wearers with enhanced comfort. Instead of having to wear long sleeve shirts or jackets for protection, a user can simply wear this accessory. It is producible in a variety of colors and design patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9886, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

