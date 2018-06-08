Protein and Center Plate Culinary Trend Report 2018: Animal Meat and Protein Resurging

The rules about protein and the rules about center plate are being completely remade. Where once there were steaks and chops and chicken breasts, there are now novel nose-to-tail cuts such as culotte, short ribs, shoulder, neck and thighs - more value-conscious and comforting, but also more adaptable to cheffy culinary flourishes and global inspirations. Neither protein nor center of the plate will ever be the same.

The analysis provides:

Quick, menu data-supported introduction to proteins and dishes trending on restaurant and foodservice menus

Generous listing of current menu items and images featuring these proteins

Detailed, on-target trend translation tips for menus and retail foods

Fresh, relevant insights for tying substantive innovation to culinary and consumer market trends

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction: Scope of Report and Forward

PROFILES

Alternative Cuts: Lesser as Better

Beef Short Ribs as Slow Food

Burgers Drop the Rule Book

Charcuterie a Cut Above

Fried Chicken Is Red Hot

Piled High Chicken Thighs

Deviled Eggsplosion

Dim Sum and Then Some

Duck Makes a Bigger Splash

Foie Gras and Chicken Livering It Up

and Chicken Livering It Up Making a Hash of Things

Meatballs on a Roll

Pork: The Belly of the Feast

Raw Seafood Beyond Sushi

Specialty Sausages: See How They Are Made

Rising Tides: Trout and Octopus

TREND SUMMARY

TREND ANALYSIS

