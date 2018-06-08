Protein and Center Plate Culinary Trend Report 2018: Animal Meat and Protein Resurging

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Protein and Center Plate: Culinary Trend Tracking Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rules about protein and the rules about center plate are being completely remade. Where once there were steaks and chops and chicken breasts, there are now novel nose-to-tail cuts such as culotte, short ribs, shoulder, neck and thighs - more value-conscious and comforting, but also more adaptable to cheffy culinary flourishes and global inspirations. Neither protein nor center of the plate will ever be the same.
The analysis provides:
- Quick, menu data-supported introduction to proteins and dishes trending on restaurant and foodservice menus
- Generous listing of current menu items and images featuring these proteins
- Detailed, on-target trend translation tips for menus and retail foods
- Fresh, relevant insights for tying substantive innovation to culinary and consumer market trends
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Scope of Report and Forward
PROFILES
- Alternative Cuts: Lesser as Better
- Beef Short Ribs as Slow Food
- Burgers Drop the Rule Book
- Charcuterie a Cut Above
- Fried Chicken Is Red Hot
- Piled High Chicken Thighs
- Deviled Eggsplosion
- Dim Sum and Then Some
- Duck Makes a Bigger Splash
- Foie Gras and Chicken Livering It Up
- Making a Hash of Things
- Meatballs on a Roll
- Pork: The Belly of the Feast
- Raw Seafood Beyond Sushi
- Specialty Sausages: See How They Are Made
- Rising Tides: Trout and Octopus
TREND SUMMARY
TREND ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/395xcv/protein_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-and-center-plate-culinary-trend-report-2018-animal-meat-and-protein-resurging-300662428.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article