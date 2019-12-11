Protein Binding Assays | Worldwide Markets Outlook Study, 2019-2026 - Global Market Expected to be Worth $683+ Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Binding Assays Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Equilibrium Dialysis), By Product & Services (Instruments), By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein binding assays market size is expected to reach USD 683.09 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to this report.



Protein binding assays are increasingly being adopted in preclinical stages of drug discovery & development programs. These assays help in detection of target molecules and provide critical information about the properties of therapeutics and biologics.



Increase in number of R&D outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies for development of therapeutics is anticipated to increase the adoption of protein binding assays. Presence of several companies that provide these services for molecule investigation and analysis is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.



These assays provide help understand ADME properties during selection and development of therapeutic candidates. Estimation of safety margins during drug development is an important step that can be carried out by quantification of binding of new chemical entities to a protein.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Equilibrium dialysis accounted for the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

This is because equilibrium dialysis is an extensively used method to detect free drug fraction as it is less susceptible to experimental artifacts

Instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising demand for automated, user-friendly systems that help determine the distribution capacity of drug candidates

Assay services offered by a large number of biotechnology players can be attributed to the segment's largest revenue share in 2018

Increase in number of CROs offering customized, comprehensive, and economical protein binding assay services to support pharmaceutical firms is expected to boost growth of CROs segment

Pharmaceutical firms are investing significantly in preclinical drug discovery studies to meet the growing demand for therapeutics resulting in the largest protein binding assays market share of the segment

Presence of leading players providing such assays and high R&D investment for therapeutic development can be attributed to the dominant share of North America

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth due to low cost of preclinical methods, which increases outsourcing of services to the region

Companies such as Thermo Fisher , Charles River , Sovicell, GE Healthcare, Evotec, and others have undertaken several strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Protein Binding Assays Market Outlook, 2015-2026

1.2 Protein Binding Assays Market: Segment Outlook, 2015-2026

1.3 Protein Binding Assays Market: Competitive Insights



Chapter 2 Research Methodology & Scope

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 3 Protein Binding Assays Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Industry Pyramid Analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Technology, 2018

3.3 Protein Binding Assays Market: Technology Overview

3.4 Protein Binding Assays Market: Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increase in adoption of protein binding assays in drug discovery & development

3.4.1.2 High rate of late stage drug failure

3.4.1.3 Substantial number of CROs operating in the space

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Challenges pertaining to standardization of assay designing

3.4.3 Market challenges analysis

3.4.3.1 Introduction of in-silico prediction techniques

3.5 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6 Protein Binding Assays Market-SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.1 Mergers & acquisitions

3.7.2 Collaborations & partnership

3.7.3 Agreement



Chapter 4 Protein Binding Assays Market Categorization: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Protein Binding Assays Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Ultracentrifugation

4.3 Equilibrium Dialysis

4.4 Ultrafiltration

4.5 Surface Plasmon Resonance

4.6 Other Technologies



Chapter 5 Protein Binding Assays Market Categorization: Product & Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Protein Binding Assays Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Kits & Reagents

5.4 Services



Chapter 6 Protein Binding Assays Market Categorization: End Use & Trend Analysis

6.1 Protein Binding Assays Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Contract Research Organizations

6.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.4 Other End Use



Chapter 7 Protein Binding Assays Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Protein Binding Assays Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2026

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8 Protein Binding Assays: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Categorization

8.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Public Companies

8.5 Private Companies

8.6 Strategy Framework

8.7 Company Profiles



Charles River

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Evotec

Cyprotex

Sovicell GmbH

Absorption Systems LLC

GE Healthcare

Eurofins Scientific

3B Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals Creative Biolabs

BioDuro

