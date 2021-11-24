Protein Supplements Market Size to grow by USD 9.45 Bn | Driven by growing interest in sports and fitness activities | Technavio

Learn about the market size, growth variance, and opportunities in the global protein supplements market by purchasing our full report.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing interest in sports and fitness activities and increase in awareness about physical appearance will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the presence of counterfeit products will restrict the market growth.

The reduced chances of diseases and improved quality of life will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the risk of side effects is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The protein supplements market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, and PepsiCo Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into retail outlets and online stores

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

The market generated maximum revenue in the retail outlets segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, pharmacies, and other stores that offer protein supplements. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 44% of the global market share. The high adoption and penetration of dietary supplements and the rising demand for plant-based protein supplements will drive the growth of the market in North America.

Protein Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, and PepsiCo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

