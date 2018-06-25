Proteostasis Added to the Russell 3000® Index

"Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index increases liquidity and raises visibility for PTI among a broader group of investors at a time where we anticipate reaching multiple clinical milestones for our novel cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators," said Meenu Chhabra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Proteostasis. "This includes initiating a clinical study of our once-a-day CFTR modulator triplet regimen in CF subjects, reporting updated data from an ongoing clinical study of PTI-801 on a background standard of care therapy, as well as initial data from our ongoing doublet study followed by results from our triplet study, all later this year."

Annual Russell U.S. indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 11, 2018, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9.0 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the Proteostasis Therapeutics team focuses on identifying therapies that restore protein function. In addition to its multiple programs in cystic fibrosis, Proteostasis Therapeutics has formed a collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. For more information, visit www.proteostasis.com.

Safe Harbor

To the extent that statements in this release are not historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements made in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding expected presentations and expected timing of the initiation of, patient enrollment in, data from, and the completion of, our clinical studies and cohorts for our clinical programs. Forward-looking statements made in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the possibility final or future results from our drug candidate trials (including, without limitation, longer duration studies) do not achieve positive results or are materially and negatively different from or not indicative of the preliminary results reported by the Company (noting that these results are based on a small number of patients and small data set), uncertainties inherent in the execution and completion of clinical trials (including, without limitation, the possibility that FDA comments delay, change or do not permit trial commencement, or intended label, or the FDA requires us to run cohorts sequentially or conduct additional cohorts or pre-clinical or clinical studies), in the enrollment of CF patients in our clinical trials in a competitive clinical environment, in the timing of availability of trial data, in the results of the clinical trials, in possible adverse events from our trials, in the actions of regulatory agencies, in the endorsement, if any, by therapeutic development arms of CF patient advocacy groups (and the maintenance thereof), and those set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

