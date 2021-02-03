Protestors Across Venezuela Demand Release Of Alex Saab

The protests, held across numerous cities of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, were spontaneously organized through social media. The protestors, numbering over 200,000, were reacting to remarks made by Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia in Parliament last week. Correia suggested that Cape Verde "did well" by arresting Alex Saab following a request from the United States.

Among the protestors interviewed, Eloy Sulbarán, Congressman and President of the National Tourism Fund, FONTUR, said that Venezuelans see these remarks as an extension of a long-running politically motivated judicial overreach by the United States against Venezuela and demand that Cape Verde, not only respects Ambassador Saab's immunity, but release him immediately. Protesters also claimed for the United States to cease their the facto economic embargo on Venezuela.

SOURCE Miami Press Agency