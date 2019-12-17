Proton Therapy Partners Welcomes James Metz, MD As Medical Advisor And Board Member.

Dr. Metz is a Henry K. Pancoast Professor and Chair of Radiation Oncology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. During his tenure Dr. Metz has overseen the development and operations of the Roberts Proton Therapy Center, the largest and most advanced proton center in the world. As an international leader in the application of proton therapy, Dr. Metz works to integrate protons as a new treatment paradigm for cancer and has published numerous articles and given many presentations on the topic.

Dr. Metz serves as Executive Director of OncoLink, an on-line tool that has led the way in education for cancer patients, families, healthcare professionals and the general public to find accurate cancer information. OncoLink has received numerous awards and recognition as one of the best cancer information websites in the world.

"We are honored and excited to have Dr. Metz join the Proton Therapy Partners team," says Chris Dadlez, CEO. "He is internationally recognized as one of the foremost experts in the field of Radiation Oncology and Proton Therapy. A true innovator, he has spent the last decade advancing the science and technology of Proton Therapy. His commitment to quality and enhancing the patient experience is unparalleled."

Metz received his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine. He was a resident and then chief resident at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania beginning in 1996 and joined the Penn faculty in 1999. He is a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology and the American Society of Clinical Oncology and is on the steering committee for the Particle Therapy Cooperative Group.

"I am very excited to be working with Proton Therapy Partners," says Metz. "As proton therapy expands across the country, I feel this team is committed to ensuring the highest quality clinical roll out of this important technology."

Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) www.protontherapypartners.com is an innovative healthcare services company that offers a proven equity joint venture model to provide health systems with access to proton therapy at a lower cost and with a smaller footprint. Its internationally recognized executive and medical team understands the multiple complexities that come with building a proton therapy center and leverages its deep experience to provide a turn-key solution that includes overall project management, education and training. PTP's proven track record of success cuts across a variety of settings, including health systems, academic medical centers, comprehensive cancer centers, and community-based providers. PTP is a portfolio company of Concord Health Partners.

