Proven auscultation leader 3M Littmann Stethoscopes are now available with an innovative Satin Finish tubing

3M Company

16 Jan, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its proven leadership in innovation, the 3M™ Littmann® brand has announced a new update to its tubing, unveiling the new Satin Finish tubing.

Studies have shown that 3M™ Littmann® Stethoscopes' Cardiology IV™ and Classic III™ Stethoscopes are more than twice as loud as the next leading competitor. That allows health care professionals to more reliably and consistently hear heart sounds at lower frequencies (below 120Hz) like Korotkoff sounds, Mitral Stenosis and S3 and S4 Gallops when compared to competitive stethoscopes. Select models of these outstanding stethoscopes are now available with a specially-formulated tubing for a softer, silkier more flexible feel for easier folding and stowing*. It also makes them easier to clean* with debris- and scratch-resistance to help preserve the look and life of our stethoscopes.

"For health care professionals, the 3M Littmann brand is globally-recognized for quality, reliability and innovation, but also style," said Craig Conti, global portfolio leader, Littmann Stethoscope, 3M Health Care Business Group. "Our new Satin Finish tubing is a natural evolution of our brand. It offers the same performance you expect from Littmann stethoscope, but now offered in a variety of on-trend colors with a more comfortable, flexible feel that you can place in a lab coat pocket and isn't likely to stick to hair or clothing."

Littmann stethoscopes Satin Finish tubing is available in the United States now at Authorized Littmann Dealers and will roll out globally throughout 2024. They are available in four colors: Alabaster, Marine Blue, Midnight Blue and Champagne Rose.

*as compared to 3M™ Littmann® Stethoscope models with uncoated tubing

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

About 3M™ Littmann® Stethoscopes
3M™ Littmann® Stethoscopes is a global leader in auscultation technology - providing innovative solutions to improve patient care. Littmann stethoscopes are trusted worldwide for precision, acoustic excellence, reliable design and exceptional performance, helping clinicians detect difficult-to-hear body sounds and improve patient outcomes.

3M Company

