Proven Health Care Leader Joins Prime Healthcare as Chief Information Officer

"Will's experience in leading change and driving innovation will be a great asset to Prime Healthcare and our hospitals across the United States," said Prem Reddy, MD, Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare. "Will's leadership and experience combined with the talents of our current IT team will successfully guide our technology path for the future."

Conaway joins Prime Healthcare from Dignity Health, where most recently he oversaw their strategy, operations and growth and enterprise IT healthcare services. He worked with leadership at 39 acute care facilities, 200 clinics and with 66,000 employees. During his tenure with Dignity Health, Conaway also worked in other IT roles, including as Chief of Staff to the EHR Alliance Activation Director and EHR Program Director.

Prior to joining Dignity Health, Conaway worked at Providence Health & Services for four years in IT leadership roles and in the Operational Excellence Department as a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt professional. Conaway is also an adjunct professor/instructor at Cornell University, working with masters-level students. He received a master's degree in organizational management from University of Phoenix, completed a masters of executive leadership program at Cornell University, and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Kansas State University. Conaway is a member of the Los Angeles World Affairs Council, and he serves on the Kansas State University Psychology Alumni Council.

"It is an honor and privilege to be part of Prime Healthcare. The Information Technology team is focused on the organization's mission of saving hospitals, saving jobs, saving lives, and improving our hospitals so they can deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better healthcare for our communities," said Conaway. "Prime Healthcare's IT team encompasses hundreds of brilliant and innovative team members. Together with the talented leaders across our organization, in all departments and at all levels, we are committed to becoming a world-class Information Technology department."

Prime Healthcare is committed to investing time and resources to ensure an IT Department "second to none," according to Conaway. "We will build on past success, construct new methods in the present, and create a future that benefits all Prime Healthcare's communities for years to come."

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals providing nearly 45,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity with a mission of providing quality, compassionate healthcare for all. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 42 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times, and Prime Healthcare is the only "Top 10 Health System" west of the Mississippi. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

