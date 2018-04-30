Providence St. Joseph Health Showcases One of U.S.'s Largest Telehealth Systems at ATA18

With rural and underserved communities lacking access to services, the complexities of navigating health care, emergency rooms perpetually overcrowded and stroke being the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, PSJH has found solutions by building one of the nation's largest telehealth systems.

"Providence St. Joseph Health is leading the way to meet the needs of consumers, physicians and communities by growing multistate telehealth programs that give all of us the tools to thrive locally in the 21st century," said Amy Compton-Phillips, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer, Providence St. Joseph Health. "We know that people usually prefer to get care close to home. Physicians and specialists want to preserve relationships with their patients and communities want their local health care infrastructure to survive in a world of rapid change. PSJH Virtual Health System acts as a health connector."

The telehealth system supports health and community needs with these core services:

Acute stroke care – Care by a neurologist is critical when stroke occurs and is often essential to saving lives or preventing serious debilitation. New guidelines for management of acute stroke by the American Hospital Association and American Stroke Association issued earlier this year mean an expected increase in the number of patients eligible for brain and life-saving treatments. PSJH's flagship's program provides 24/7 access to stroke specialists with an average response time of less than three minutes.

– PSJH offers 24/7 virtual bedside access to board-certified psychiatrists to diagnose patients and start them on the path of treatment. This allows hospitals to reduce emergency department boarding, length of stay and sitter usage while increasing staff satisfaction. PSJH Virtual Health System is also expanding access deeper into communities with new services in ambulatory settings such as primary care clinics and community care centers. At Providence ElderPlace in , senior participants will gain access to a virtual mental health care team, reducing stressful and costly trips to the local emergency department and enabling ongoing care in the comfort of the Providence ElderPlace center. Hospitalist service – Patients need care at all hours, but for many hospitals and clinics, providing round-the-clock staffing to admit patients can be a resource challenge. PSJH's telehospitalist service offers immediate access to experienced care providers that expedites time from diagnosis to treatment, improves clinical and financial outcomes, and reduces stress for staff. The virtual service includes: initial patient exam, electronic medical record reporting and virtual rounding during after-hours to monitor the patient.

"We're leveraging technology to extend the reach of our caregivers, spreading clinical services across geographies. This allows us to serve patients regardless of where they live and strengthens the connections made by our health system," said Todd Czartoski, M.D., chief medical technology officer, Providence St. Joseph Health. "Telehealth-enabled care delivery systems enrich the patient experience across the clinical spectrum. We consistently get patient feedback telling us how much this service has improved their lives."

About Providence St. Joseph Health

Providence St. Joseph Health is committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. With 50 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 111,000 caregivers (employees) serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Formed in 2016, the Providence St. Joseph Health family includes the founding organizations, and in: Texas, Covenant Health, and Covenant Medical Group; California, Facey Medical Group, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian and St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare; Washington, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Pacific Medical Centers and Swedish Health Services.

