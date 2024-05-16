Proxet Powers ARISE, New One-Stop Payment Platform Built For Aurora Payments

NEWTON, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proxet , a global full-service firm serving brand-name clients on the cutting edge of innovation in healthcare, life sciences, fintech, e-commerce, and real estate, has engineered and delivered ARISE, a new one-stop payment platform for its customer Aurora Payments.

"Proxet's unrivaled combination of product engineering excellence, customer focus, and innovation delivered a win for Aurora Payments and its ARISE platform," said Vlad Medvedovsky, Proxet Founder and CEO. "Aurora can now offer their customers a new payment platform with a sizable list of benefits and differentiated market-facing enhancements."

Since its launch, ARISE boasts 99.995% uptime and a sub-second peak response time transaction request flow.

To achieve these results, Proxet engineers delivered:

Enhanced payment processing infrastructure by developing custom APIs and establishing user environments with access controls. Streamlined payment methods by implementing tokenization for PCI DSS compliance, enabling instant invoice and receipt creation, and developing a Virtual Terminal for debit/credit and ACH payments with customer wallet functionality. Advanced security measures through tokenization, BIN controls, and securing data storage. Integrated CRM capabilities, enabling speed to impact customers and merchants.

"ARISE is more than a payment service — it's an all-encompassing financial ecosystem for SMBs that manages all aspects of the payment lifecycle, ensures secure transactions and offers real-time reporting," said Brian Goudie, CEO and Founder at Aurora Payments.

About Proxet

Proxet is a global full-service firm serving brand-name clients on the cutting edge with expertise in data, product, and cloud solutions. With over 15 years of experience in building complex solutions for enterprise-level businesses, SMBs, and startups, Proxet has delivered over 200 projects for its satisfied clients across multiple industries. As a custom software development company, Proxet also provides thought leadership and advisory services to fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 companies.

About Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a payment technology company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada specializing in integrated solutions for small to medium sized businesses. With the acquisition of One Payment, Aurora has over 27,000 merchants in its portfolio processing $12B in annual volume. To learn more about Aurora Payments, visit https://risewithaurora.com.

