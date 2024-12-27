Prudent Growth Purchases Garners Ferry in South Carolina

PGP has completed its $4.15 million purchase of Garners Ferry in Columbia, SC.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm with locations in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, has completed its $4.15 million purchase of Garners Ferry, a 24,496-square-foot convenience retail center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Built in 2006, the property's modern design and solid location make it an attractive investment. It features a sought-after combination of local and national tenants, restaurants, and future upside from potential mark-to-market leasing opportunities.

"We are excited about the purchase of Garners Ferry. The center has a strategic location and is in a visible and active Columbia metro area close to USC. It is another good acquisition in South Carolina for our investors." - Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. Post this Garners Ferry in Columbia, SC

The property is strategically located in a primary retail corridor of Columbia, just off the significant thoroughfare of Garners Ferry Rd., and is easily accessible from Interstate 77 and Highway 378. Garner's Ferry is shadow-anchored by a high-performing Walmart Supercenter, six miles from the University of South Carolina, and convenient to several upscale Columbia communities. The immediate retail landscape is home to regional draws like Lowe's, Ollie's, Harbor Freight, Planet Fitness, Food Lion, Ruby Tuesday, Aldi, and Starbucks.

"We are excited about the purchase of Garners Ferry and look forward to the performance of this property. The center has a strategic location and is in a visible and active Columbia metro area close to USC. It is another good acquisition in South Carolina for our investors and a fantastic addition to our portfolio," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

Media Contact

Tom Hahn, Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, 919-280-5641, [email protected], https://www.prudentgrowth.com/

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC