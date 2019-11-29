PSA in the World Automotive Aftermarket - Strategic Profiling Research Report, 2019
Nov 29, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling of PSA in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2013-14, PSA ended its joint venture with General Motors
Thereafter, the aim was to improve operating margins and revenue by 2015-16, and PSA was 'Back in the Race'. It achieved margins above and beyond the targets it had set for itself and chalked out a strategy for the next 6 years called 'Push to Pass'.
'Push to Pass' goal was to ride the wave of Mega Trends beginning to disrupt the automotive industry and the aftermarket value chain. These included alternative energy, connected cars, channel digitization, consumer behavior, ADAS/autonomous vehicles, industry convergence, and shared mobility.
PSA also ensured that the companies it acquired fell in line with its goal of adapting to these Mega Trends, keeping its Push to Pass vision in sight
Eurorepar-a retail service and maintenance garage network, was merged with Motaquip in 2015, while Distrigo-a distribution network, was created in 2016. In addition to the offline push, PSA also strengthened its digital capabilities by acquiring online platforms, namely, Mister Auto and Autobutler (the former is an eCommerce platform and the latter is a service aggregation platform).
This growth insight dives into the implications of Push to Pass on the automotive aftermarket
The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period runs from 2019 to 2023. The scope of the research is global, with discussions on Europe, Latin America, China, India, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America.
The insight maps PSA's activity in terms of automotive aftermarket positioning and offerings and growth strategy
Key revenue segments, financial performance, and the impact of Push to Pass on aftersales are also analyzed. In addition, regional trends, sales, and aftermarket opportunities in new and established markets are discussed.
Mega Trends and growth segments within the aftermarket value chain are analyzed, alongside the company's activities to establish and ensure Push to Pass. The insight also showcases a customer's (B2C) and an organization's (B2B) journey in the aftermarket. Timelines of acquisition and the creation of various brands and companies under the PSA umbrella are also listed.
The insight concludes with growth opportunities and actionable insights and critical factors for success
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- PSA's Business Overview - A Snapshot
- Customer Journey in the Aftermarket - PSA's Target Areas
- Pillars of PSA's Push to Pass Strategy
- Case Study - Impact of Push to Pass on PSA's Aftermarket Business
- Summary - 'Push to Pass' Impact on the Growth of Aftersales and ePlatform
- Impact of Push to Pass on PSA's Aftersales Business
- Key Mega Trends and Aftermarket Opportunities
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology and Background
3. PSA Overview
- PSA - Business Overview
- PSA - 2018 Revenue by Segment
- PSA - Company Financials
- PSA - 2018 Sales by Region
- PSA - Overview of Activity in Key Global Markets
- Key Geographies - Aftermarket Opportunities in Established Markets
- Key Geographies - Aftermarket Opportunities in New Markets
4. PSA's Strategic Direction
- Key Mega Trends
- Mega Trend-driven Target Functions for PSA
5. Aftermarket Diversification Strategy
- Push to Pass - Objectives and Aftermarket Implications across Phases
- Strategic Focus Areas - Why the Push to Pass Strategy?
- Timeline of PSA's Activity in the Automotive Ecosystem
- PSA's Aftermarket Diversification Strategy - Verticals
- Multi-brand Aftermarket Strategy - Market Opportunity
- Multi-brand Aftermarket Strategy by Key OEMs and Suppliers
6. Profiles
- Eurorepar and Forwelt
- Distrigo
- Mister Auto
- Autobutler
7. PSA's Growth Strategy
- Growth Potential of PSA's Value Chain Entities
- 5-year Growth Strategy - Automotive Retail, Finance, and Shared Mobility
- 5-year Growth Strategy - Distribution and Aftersales
- 5-year Growth Strategy - ePlatform
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities - Disruptive Applications and Future Success
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
10. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blzb95
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article