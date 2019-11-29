PSA in the World Automotive Aftermarket - Strategic Profiling Research Report, 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling of PSA in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2013-14, PSA ended its joint venture with General Motors



Thereafter, the aim was to improve operating margins and revenue by 2015-16, and PSA was 'Back in the Race'. It achieved margins above and beyond the targets it had set for itself and chalked out a strategy for the next 6 years called 'Push to Pass'.



'Push to Pass' goal was to ride the wave of Mega Trends beginning to disrupt the automotive industry and the aftermarket value chain. These included alternative energy, connected cars, channel digitization, consumer behavior, ADAS/autonomous vehicles, industry convergence, and shared mobility.



PSA also ensured that the companies it acquired fell in line with its goal of adapting to these Mega Trends, keeping its Push to Pass vision in sight



Eurorepar-a retail service and maintenance garage network, was merged with Motaquip in 2015, while Distrigo-a distribution network, was created in 2016. In addition to the offline push, PSA also strengthened its digital capabilities by acquiring online platforms, namely, Mister Auto and Autobutler (the former is an eCommerce platform and the latter is a service aggregation platform).



This growth insight dives into the implications of Push to Pass on the automotive aftermarket



The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period runs from 2019 to 2023. The scope of the research is global, with discussions on Europe, Latin America, China, India, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America.



The insight maps PSA's activity in terms of automotive aftermarket positioning and offerings and growth strategy



Key revenue segments, financial performance, and the impact of Push to Pass on aftersales are also analyzed. In addition, regional trends, sales, and aftermarket opportunities in new and established markets are discussed.



Mega Trends and growth segments within the aftermarket value chain are analyzed, alongside the company's activities to establish and ensure Push to Pass. The insight also showcases a customer's (B2C) and an organization's (B2B) journey in the aftermarket. Timelines of acquisition and the creation of various brands and companies under the PSA umbrella are also listed.



The insight concludes with growth opportunities and actionable insights and critical factors for success



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

PSA's Business Overview - A Snapshot

Customer Journey in the Aftermarket - PSA's Target Areas

Pillars of PSA's Push to Pass Strategy

Case Study - Impact of Push to Pass on PSA's Aftermarket Business

Summary - 'Push to Pass' Impact on the Growth of Aftersales and ePlatform

Impact of Push to Pass on PSA's Aftersales Business

Key Mega Trends and Aftermarket Opportunities

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology and Background

3. PSA Overview

PSA - Business Overview

PSA - 2018 Revenue by Segment

PSA - Company Financials

PSA - 2018 Sales by Region

PSA - Overview of Activity in Key Global Markets

Key Geographies - Aftermarket Opportunities in Established Markets

Key Geographies - Aftermarket Opportunities in New Markets

4. PSA's Strategic Direction

Key Mega Trends

Mega Trend -driven Target Functions for PSA

5. Aftermarket Diversification Strategy

Push to Pass - Objectives and Aftermarket Implications across Phases

Strategic Focus Areas - Why the Push to Pass Strategy?

Timeline of PSA's Activity in the Automotive Ecosystem

PSA's Aftermarket Diversification Strategy - Verticals

Multi-brand Aftermarket Strategy - Market Opportunity

Multi-brand Aftermarket Strategy by Key OEMs and Suppliers

6. Profiles

Eurorepar and Forwelt

Distrigo

Mister Auto

Autobutler

7. PSA's Growth Strategy

Growth Potential of PSA's Value Chain Entities

5-year Growth Strategy - Automotive Retail, Finance, and Shared Mobility

5-year Growth Strategy - Distribution and Aftersales

5-year Growth Strategy - ePlatform

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities - Disruptive Applications and Future Success

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

10. Appendix

List of Exhibits

