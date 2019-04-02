Psychologist Helps Companies Reduce Medical Costs by Feeding Employees' Souls

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Work-life balance is more of a joke than a reality in most organizations. With nearly 8 percent of total health-care spending dollars now attributable to unhealthy workplace environments, stress is costing businesses more than $180 billion. Holistic psychologist and consultant Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., has found a solution by combining a love of cooking with her passion for helping corporate leaders and employees restore their malnourished souls. Using her 3-step approach to what she calls a "Recipe for Radiant Living," she teaches employees to rebalance their lives as part of their career paths so the organizations they work for, eliminating the need for those organizations to pay for stress-related illnesses.

Dr. Katherine Kelly Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living

This arrangement also creates better employees. Dr. Kelly says, "The biggest mistake employees make in corporate America is to consider balance as something separate from work. Those who make a career out of healthy living also make the best leaders and employees."

With excess health-care costs reaching all-time highs, (costs estimated at $46 billion due to high job demands, $24 billion related to work-family conflict, long hours costing $13 billion, and low job control nearing $11 billion), Dr. Kelly believes workplace wellness is not just a corporate matter, it is now a personal one.

She teaches corporate leaders and employees her "Recipe for Greatness" through identifying:

Primary ingredients (personalized "staples" of self-care regimens – physical activity, spending time with friends and family, time for spiritual connection, etc.)

Broth activities (activities that are fluid—not present every day but necessary for ongoing optimal health; these may include taking notice of nature and animals, playing music while working, and using creative imagery to get a break from daily stress)

Spices (unique activities that flavor the lives of leaders and employees at a deep and sustaining level – hosting theme gatherings with coworkers or friends, taking up an uncommon hobby, or wearing fun socks, scarves or ties).

Dr. Kelly says, "The secret to any good meal is how it appeals to a particular person. The same is true for creating a personalized self-care strategy that ensures employee success." Dr. Kelly thrives on helping corporations reach greatness by showing them how to evolve beyond the limits of workplace stress.

About Katherine Kelly

Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., is a clinical health psychologist and consultant currently practicing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She has taught in two major medical schools, received specialized training from the Mind-Body Medical Institute of Harvard University, holds a master's of science degree in public health, and recently earned a certification in Integrative Mental Health. She has been a guest on over 300 radio and television shows following the publication of her book Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living, now in its second edition. Her second book, Recipe for Radiance: Mastering the Art and Soul of Self-Care, is scheduled for an April release.

