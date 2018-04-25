Public Transport Smart Card Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Public Transport Smart Card Market: Overview

This report on the global public transport smart card market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5309115



The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global public transport smart card market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue and volume estimates (in US$ Mn & Mn Units), across different geographies. Increased demand for safe and secure transaction methods and reliable payment systems has led to the expansion of the public transport smart card market.



The advent of new technology in fare collection system has brought about a comprehensive usage of smart card in public transportation. One of the advantages of the smart card technique in public transport systems is that passengers can avoid handling cash for payment when boarding, thereby journey times can be reduced. Moreover, smart cards have higher reliability, greater security, and higher resistance to fraud than other payment means.



Increasing adoption of multi-use e-IDs for transportation is anticipated to fuel growth of the smart card market in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. Rise in demand for contactless smart card from the developing economies such as China, India, South Korea, and the Latin American countries (Brazil and Mexico) is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the initial installation of equipment in public transport system is anticipated to hinder the growth of the smart card market in public transport sector.



Global Public Transport Smart Card Market: Key Segments

The public transport smart card market has been segmented on the basis of interface, component and mode of transport. Based on interface, the market has been classified into contact smart cards, contactless smart cards and others.



Others interface segment includes dual interface smart cards and hybrid smart cards among others. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into microcontroller based smart cards and memory card-based smart cards. By mode of transport vertical, the market is further bus, train, light rail transit and others.



Global Public Transport Smart Card Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the report is segmented into the public transport smart card market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation.



Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which are covered in the report include the following - the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.



The report also includes key industry developments in the public transport smart card market. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.



This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of the study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.



The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global public transport smart card market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company's capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company's potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.



Companied Profiled in Report

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global public transport smart card market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Oberthur Technologies S.A., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Atos SE, CPI Card Group Inc., and American Express Company.



The global public transport smart card market is segmented as below:

Global Public Transport Smart Card Market, By Interface

Contact Smart Cards

Contactless Smart Cards

Others (Dual Interface Smart Cards and Hybrid Smart Cards)



Global Public Transport Smart Card Market, By Component

Microcontroller Based Smart Cards

Memory Card-based Smart Cards



Global Public Transport Smart Card Market, By Mode of Transport

Bus

Train

Light Rail Transit

Others



Global Public Transport Smart Card Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5309115



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-transport-smart-card-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2025-300636356.html