Published Case Study Demonstrates the Clinical Utility of Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for ALK Rearrangements

"Identifying clinically actionable biomarkers is critical for selecting appropriate therapy aimed at improving outcomes for patients with cancer," said Alejandro R. Calvo, MD, FACP, Associate Professor of Medicine, Loma Linda University School of Medicine - KMC Campus, and Medical Oncologist at Kettering Cancer Center in Southwest Ohio. "In this case study, tissue biopsy proved insufficient for providing this information. Biocept's assay, using a blood sample, identified rearrangements of the ALK gene, which enabled the use of targeted therapy and extended this patient's life."

"We believe that demonstrating clinical utility in clinical settings is important for enhancing further adoption of our Target Selector™ assays," said Biocept's President and CEO Michael Nall. "This peer-reviewed article is the first of several clinical case studies that we expect to be published this year as we continue to expand the body of evidence supporting the use of our industry-leading liquid biopsy platform."

About Oncology & Hematology Review

Oncology & Hematology Review is a peer-reviewed, open-access, bi-annual journal comprised of review articles, case reports, practice guides and theoretical discussions. Published each Spring and Fall, the journal aims to help time-pressured physicians to stay abreast of key advances and opinions in oncology practice.

About Biocept's Target Selector™ ALK test

ALK gene rearrangements are found in 2-7% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cases, and detection is used to qualify patients for possible therapeutic intervention. Detection of an ALK fusion is used to determine the likelihood of response to crizotinib (Xalkori®) or ceritinib (Zykadia®), two commercially available tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Additionally, alectinib (Alecensa®) and brigatinib (Alunbrig®) are approved for patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on or are intolerant to crizotinib. Biocept's Target Selector™ methodology identifies ALK gene translocations in circulating tumor cells (CTCs) by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) with the Vysis ALK Break Apart FISH Probe Kit from Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Park, Illinois, USA); this FISH kit is used routinely by major reference laboratories for the qualitative detection of ALK gene rearrangements in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue. Biocept's Target Selector™ liquid biopsy platform has the ability to identify ALK gene translocations in patients using a simple blood sample.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

