Publishing Market size to increase by USD 18.69 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights Highlights Growing Popularity of Print on Demand (POD) as Key Driver

Vendor Insights

The global publishing market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance- In December 2019, Amazon.com Inc partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to offer 5G Edge Cloud Computing.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the publishing market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 59% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, China, Canada, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for publishing during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the growing popularity of print on demand (POD) as one of the major publishing market trends that will impact market growth. With the increasing penetration of the Internet, publishing companies are focusing more on printing limited copies of new titles. The adoption of the POD model will help publishers reduce wastage and enable authors to print their work at a lesser cost by eliminating the requirement for large offset print runs.

However, the low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing will be a major challenge for the publishing market. The newspaper publishing market has benefitted from digital advertising, but only to a certain extent. The digital platform provides ample space for advertising, which has reduced its value and the revenue generated from it. For the newspaper publishers, profits earned from digital advertisements are far less than the losses in print advertising, resulting in overall negative revenue growth in advertising.

Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

