Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, AR to Outfit Football Roster in VICIS ZERO1 Helmets in 2018 Season

Pulaski Academy's decision to equip its entire team in the ZERO1 is part of a larger commitment from high schools around the country to outfit athletes with the most technologically advanced equipment. In the first quarter of 2018, over 400 high school programs and 110 professional and college teams have made a commitment to have players in the ZERO1 for the 2018 season. Several, like Pulaski Academy, have equipped their entire roster.

"We were really impressed with the testing results we've seen from the VICIS ZERO1," said Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy Head Football Coach. "We're always looking to equip our student-athletes with the most protective equipment – this dedication to safety is why Pulaski Academy players will be wearing the ZERO1 this season."

Originally introduced to NFL and NCAA teams, the ZERO1 is now available to high school programs for the 2018 season. The ZERO1 is the most technologically advanced helmet on the market, designed to reduce impact forces with a highly engineered structure that differs from traditional football helmets. The ZERO1 has a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces like a car bumper.

"Our team is thrilled to bring the ZERO1's breakthrough protective technology to high schools across the country this season," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to help Coach Kelley and the Pulaski Academy football program protect their athletes and elevate their performance."

VICIS recently took advantage of lower production costs to reduce the price of the ZERO1 and make it more accessible to high school programs. Pulaski Academy's purchase of the ZERO1 helmet follows the launch of the VICIS online marketplace. Quantities are limited, so individuals and teams are encouraged to place orders as soon as possible. For additional information about VICIS and the ZERO1, or to reserve a helmet for your player or team, visit www.vicis.com.

VICIS is a Seattle-based company focused on sports protective technologies. Its inaugural product, the ZERO1 football helmet, launched in 2017 and was worn by players on 18 NFL teams. The helmet ranked first in 2017 and 2018 NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions of 2017. VICIS was also named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies. The company is funded and/or advised by several current and former NFL players, including Roger Staubach, Jerry Rice, Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, and Alex Smith. Additional investors include Peregrine Group, Harry Fath, Alliance of Angels, the W Fund, and angelMD. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

