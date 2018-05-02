Pulpdent Corporation and UCLA School of Dentistry join forces to prevent early childhood caries

According to research from UCLA and the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, "early childhood caries prevalence has increased significantly in children ages 2-5 years" and "disproportionally affects lower socioeconomic and minority groups." Programs like the UCLA IOCP offer free education, prevention, diagnosis and treatment for underserved infants and children at UCLA's local Federally Qualified Health Centers. The program also trains UCLA pediatric dental residents, dental students, pediatric medical residents, and advanced nurse practitioner students in culturally sensitive preventative oral health care.

During his trainings, Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez, UCLA IOCP founder, talks about the components in different dental products and how they impact patient outcomes. He says that in many cases, "people think that all fluoride varnish treatments are the same but they're not." Dr. Ramos-Gomez and his team use Embrace Varnish from Pulpdent to treat children at the UCLA IOCP because Embrace releases fluoride, calcium and phosphate (the basic building blocks of teeth). Many other commercially available fluoride varnish treatments release fluoride but not calcium and phosphate.

Pulpdent will also provide Embrace Pit and Fissure Sealant to the UCLA IOCP program. Embrace is the first sealant that bonds to the moist tooth and contains no BPA, Bis-GMA or BPA derivatives. Research shows remarkable sealing ability and adaptation to tooth structure.

