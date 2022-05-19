Pulte Family Foundation Gifts $4 Million to Christ Child Society

DETROIT, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family Foundation has gifted Christ Child Society (CCS) of Detroit a transformative investment of $4.0 million toward the construction of a new, state-of-the-art Christ Child House. The gift represents a $3 million grant from the Pulte Family Foundation and individual $500,000 gifts from Julie and Mark Pulte and Carolyn Pulte.

Christ Child House (CCH) provides comprehensive trauma-informed residential care for young boys who have been victims of severe abuse or neglect. Located on Joy Road in Detroit, the 63-year-old structure that has been home to thousands of boys is beyond repair.

"Our dedicated group of volunteers dream of a new Christ Child House, and this generous gift from the Pulte Family Foundation has moved us even closer to making that dream a reality," said Elaina Ryder, president of Christ Child Society.

The Capital Campaign for a Place to Call Home aims to raise $11 million to build a 18,000 sq.ft. residential treatment center and rec center to provide comprehensive care to the most vulnerable children in our community. Additionally, Christ Child is fundraising to build a strong endowment of more than $3.5 million.

Maryclare Pulte, CCS member for more than twenty-five years, said, "The outpouring of love the boys receive from not only Christ Child members, but the community and the outstanding staff at the CCH is truly a blessing to all. Whenever I leave Christ Child House after spending time with the boys, I feel like I certainly got the better end of the deal."

Guided by the beliefs of organization founder William J. Pulte (1932-2018), the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation aims to meet the basic needs of the most marginalized members of society. A love of building and passion for serving underprivileged children makes the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation a perfect match to partner in constructing a new Christ Child House.

Christ Child Society is a non-profit organization of volunteers serving children-in-need throughout metropolitan Detroit for more than 100 years. The organization includes and embraces members of all faiths, dedicated to expressing the love of the Christ Child by service to all God's children.

To learn more about their efforts or to donate to the Campaign for A Place to Call Home, visit www.christchildhouse.org.

