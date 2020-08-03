Punchey Announces New CFO

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey, Inc, the leading cloud-based payment and POS system for consumer facing businesses, today announced the appointment of Mark Tavenner as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 3rd.

"Mark brings a strong track record of driving results, and growing revenue, we are excited to welcome him to the Punchey team," said Kunal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Punchey. "Mark has played key roles in various organizations across a wide range of industries including real estate and asset management. With Mark's appointment, we have a strong management team in place to continue our growth and execution strategy well into the future."

"I am excited to join the executive team at Punchey to help the company accelerate growth and deliver value to shareholders," said Mr. Tavenner. "I look forward to working with the entire Punchey team to build on the company's momentum and strong business fundamentals."

About Punchey, Inc

Punchey, through its software in a box solutions, is the leading cloud-based point of sale system for businesses of any size and scale. For details on Punchey's flexible and scalable business solutions visit www.punchey.com

