Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Receipt of Investment Canada Act Approval

Unitholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Units in connection with the Transaction may direct their questions to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, which is acting as depositary in connection with the Transaction, by telephone at 1 (800) 564-6253 (toll free in North America) or (514) 982-7555 (outside North America), by facsimile at (905) 771-4082 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

ABOUT THE TRUST

The Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about the Trust is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

ABOUT BLACKSTONE

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone's real estate business was founded in 1991 and has approximately US$115 billion of assets under management. Blackstone's real estate portfolio includes hotel, office, retail, industrial and residential properties in the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America. Major holdings include Hilton Worldwide, Invitation Homes (single family homes), Logicor (pan-European logistics) and prime office buildings in the world's major cities.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the following: statements with respect to the expected closing date of the Transaction.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. Although the Trust believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Trust can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Trust's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Trust disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

