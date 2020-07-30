Pure NZ Brings the Finest in Bottled Water to Rakuten.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand based spring water brand, Pure NZ has been expanding their e-commerce model over the last six months, now with products available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Online sales have been a major component of Pure NZ's international platform for success throughout 2020, and the recent acquisition of Rakuten could have a major impact on their overall sales.

Rakuten is often referred to as "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," because the site is well known in Japan, but Rakuten has only started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market in the last eight years. But despite their name recognition in the United States, Rakuten's sales figures speak for themselves, as the company totaled more than $10 billion in online sales in the United States last year.

Online sales have been a driving force behind all sales throughout the United States, but particularly now, as more people are ordering their usual grocery store items online. With a larger online buying base, the potential for new customers who are browsing everyday essentials virtually has increased substantially in the last four months.

Pure NZ already had an established web presence, since the company sells their water online, throughout the world. Pure NZ prides themselves on having a high number of recurring buyers, so adding another online retailer to their ever-expanding portfolio was a wise business choice to help expand that base to customers within the United States.

Pure NZ CEO, Tony Vesper, and his cofounder together have over thirty years of experience in the beverage industry, so taking their brand to the U.S. market was the next logical step for their brand. Pure NZ combines Vesper's interest in providing high quality bottled water with the technological ability to meet his company's standards for environmental sustainability.

Pure NZ spring water is bottled at source, from an aquifer located directly beneath their state of the art bottling facility in Pōkeno, New Zealand. Vesper says that Pure NZ spring water is extracted from an extremely abundant supply, so there is no risk of depleting the aquifer, and bottling their water at the source means there is no need for the added footprint associated with trucking water to a bottling plant.

Pure NZ bottled water is comparable to some of the finest luxury brands of bottled water on the market but with a uniquely affordable price point thanks to their all in one bottling process. Though bottled water started as a luxury item, as sales continue to rise for bottled water across the global market, it has become a daily essential for many people.

Now with buying trends moving primarily to the e-commerce marketplace, Pure NZ has gained more exposure through their partnerships with some of the giants of the online market. Find all of Pure NZ's products online through their website, and now through Rakuten.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Rubie Grindlay

(954) 399-2207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure NZ