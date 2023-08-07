Pure Series Face Wash Bubble Cleanser helps skin health by making liquid soap with the natural cosmetics Pure Valley vegetable oil

News provided by

Pure Valley

07 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Natural ingredient cosmetics that make your skin healthy and beautiful

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups selected 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project on the 18th, and Pure Valley, a cosmetics company established in 2015 with more than 25 years of R&D experience, was selected as one of the 30 companies.

The Pure Valley product launched this time makes natural sanitizers and natural cosmetics that help skin health and improve skin problems rather than simple use and after use, and provides them to customers, according to the company.

In addition, Pure Valley products include cosmetics made using natural materials and high-quality oils as the main base, and liquid soap-type cleansing cleansers, body wash, and shampoo without synthetic surfactants.

Finally, the highly recommended feature of Pure Valley products is that the main ingredient used in natural detergents is liquid soap made using vegetable oil and that the characteristics and efficacy of oil are applied according to the purpose of each product.

It is a natural cosmetic that is carefully made to protect skin health by using herbs that are effective for the human body according to the efficacy of the product, and it minimizes skin irritation by not using harmful preservatives and chemical additives.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHHKXJJK

SOURCE Pure Valley

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.