Pure Storage Announces Third Annual Technology Conference, Pure//Accelerate 2018

Pure//Accelerate 2018 will provide a comprehensive set of opportunities for, customers, prospects, partners, press and analysts to learn about the latest innovations in all-flash storage and data management. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss features with Pure Storage engineers, learn new skills to scale IT operations and deliver cloud agility, and network with peers from a broad representation of world-class innovators.

Main stage speakers will include Pure Storage CEO Charlie Giancarlo and MIT Researcher Kate Darling, one of the world's foremost experts in the intersection of emerging technologies and society.

With more than 60 breakout sessions and 50 theatre sessions, 24 demo stations and interactive product booths, attendees will learn:

How to simplify production to accelerate applications, save money, enable developers with on-demand infrastructure and automate clouds.

Proven best practices to get the best performance out of Pure technologies.

How to deliver real-time, next-generation analytics and AI through a modern, all-flash data pipeline.

Become a Pure Storage Certified Professional. The Pure Storage Foundation Exam covers administration, architecture and components, support and the Evergreen business model.

The final day of the conference will also feature a special focus on DevOps, with an emphasis on how to speed time to market and drive developer productivity. Sessions, demos and theatre sessions will focus on how to enable self-service and instantly accessible developer environments.

Pure//Accelerate will be held May 22-24, 2018 at The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Register now for a conference and exposition pass.

Global Partner Forum. Alongside Pure//Accelerate, all partners are also invited to the Global Partner Forum, May 21-22. Attendees will gain firsthand insight into Pure Storage's vision, strategy and upcoming product announcements. The dedicated technical and business breakouts will equip partners to take advantage of market opportunities, gain competitive selling knowledge and delight customers.

Pure//Catalyst CIO Summit. Pure Catalyst is an exclusive experience for forward-thinking CIOs with original research, advisory content, tools and invitation-only events designed to educate and inspire. Participants learn from leading innovators, engaging thought leadership content and unique peer support from the most brilliant minds in the industry. The CIO Summit will include welcome remarks from CEO Charles Giancarlo, customer led discussions on data-centric infrastructure strategies, and a breakout session led by Pure Storage CIO Yousuf Khan.

Pure Appreciation Night. Pure//Accelerate attendees are invited to attend an appreciation party on May 23 featuring food, drinks and musical entertainment from the Goo Goo Dolls. Additional details to follow.

For more information, including conference agenda, schedule and a complete roster of speakers, visit us here.

