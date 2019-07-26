Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, 2024 - Increasing Awareness and Focus of Enterprises on Data Protection and Recovery Infrastructure Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market by Component (Hardware, Software), System (Mainframe, Open), Enterprise (Large, Small and Mid-level), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose-built backup appliance market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth of the IoT market, stringent rules and regulation about data protection and data security such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), and increasing awareness among enterprises to focus on data protection. However, the availability of cost-effective substitutes is expected to restrain the market growth.

Hardware component has higher market share than software component of the purpose-built backup appliance market

The market for the hardware component of the purpose-built backup appliance market is expected to have a higher market share than a software component from 2019 to 2024. Generally, the hardware of the purpose-built backup appliance is either repaired or replaced when damaged, whereas the software of the purpose-built backup appliances are upgraded whenever the newer version is released. The hardware market is larger than the software market as hardware appliances are installed in most of the enterprises for the quick on-premise backup.

Open system is likely to have a larger market share in purpose-built backup appliance market than mainframe system

Open system PBBAs are easily adaptable to any IT environment. The open hardware and software standards of the open system make it easier to install to any enterprise and can scale as per the requirement. Most of the Telecom & IT companies are relying on open system IT architecture. Adoption of open system architecture by telecom & IT, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare verticals drives the market for the open system PBBAs.

APAC to be the fastest-growing market for purpose-built backup appliance during the forecast period

Among all regions, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2024. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the technological innovation and increasing adoption data protection and data security policies in telecom & IT, BFSI, and manufacturing verticals. The APAC region is the manufacturing hub of the world. There are several telecoms, IT, banking, and manufacturing giants in the APAC region.



Also, the emerging economies such as China and India, offer attractive tax benefits for the small and mid-level enterprise to ease small enterprise setup. Favorable government policies for small and mid-level enterprise, increasing awareness of data protection and data security among BFSI, Telecom, and IT companies is driving the growth of the PBBA market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Awareness and Focus of Enterprises on Data Protection and Recovery Infrastructure

5.1.1.2 Stringent Rules and Regulations About Data Protection and Data Security

5.1.1.3 Growth of the IoT Market

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost Associated With Storage and Backup Technology and Availability of Cost-Effective Substitutes

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Virtualized Pbbas

5.1.3.2 Increasing Need for Data Analytics

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Convenient Cloud Storage Solutions Threaten the Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market

6 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

7 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mainframe Systems

7.3 Open Systems

8 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market, By Enterprise

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Mid-Level Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprise

9 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom and It

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 BFSI

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Retail

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.8 Government

9.9 Others

10 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market Players

11.3 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.3.1 Introduction

11.3.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.1.3 Innovators

11.3.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market (Global) Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Partnerships

12 Company Profiles



Key Players



Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

IBM

Oracle

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Netapp

Fujitsu

Quantum

Veritas

Commvault

Other Key Players



Barracuda Networks

Veeam

Rubrik

Storserver

Cohesity



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufd3p8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

