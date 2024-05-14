Pyramid Global Hospitality Announces New Brand for Workplace Management

Helping iconic brands from Verizon to Deloitte, Hospitality@WORK launches nationwide

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality – the powerhouse hospitality company behind inspired collections like Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle and Hamilton Pyramid Europe – is pleased to announce the launch of their new brand, Hospitality@WORK, dedicated to creating and managing curated office communities.

Today's workplace has changed as businesses endeavor to recall employees back to the office after an extended period of remote work. According to a survey run by Resume Builder, 9 in 10 companies with office space said they expected employees back to work by the end of 2024. Answering this challenge, Hospitality@WORK elevates the workplace culture with a range of management services, including in-office concierge, cultural programming, leadership training, property management, tech support, F&B services and more.

"With employee satisfaction more important than ever before, a positive culture can differentiate an organization. Employees are more effective when they are working together in a supportive environment with people around them who celebrate their engagement," said Ellen Sinclair, creator of Hospitality@WORK. "We're creating more than a positive team dynamic – we're building workplace communities through the principles of hospitality."

Hospitality@WORK will be the newest division of Pyramid Global Hospitality – a leading third-party management company operating more than 240 hotels and resorts around the world – bringing more than three decades of experience in managing training facilities, corporate campuses and multiple office space projects with iconic brands such as JetBlue, Paramount Pictures, Verizon, Deloitte and Whirlpool.

Hospitality@WORK provides customized solutions to enhance the workplace and company culture. To learn more, please visit www.HospitalityatWORK.com.

About Hospitality@WORK

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.PyramidGlobal.com.

