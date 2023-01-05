PYRE Collaborates With Movie FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS to Incorporate Revolutionary Token

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS is an urban parody film created by DramedyMoon Productions and produced by Dreamseeker Productions in association with Debut Hit Endeavors. The screenplay written by Valentino Jefferson and comedian Tony Roberts is about a group of misfits driven by heightened fear in the midst of the pandemic. Led by Tate Roberts (Tony Roberts) and Bryan "Boom" (Mr. Commodore), the "Jabbers" embark on a vigilante crusade of ensuring that citizens are jabbed by any means necessary. Will the fear of fear become more deadly than the unvaccinated? With a soon to be announced ensemble cast, FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS is set to be a belly gripping tongue-and-cheek comedy spoof.

PYRE Collaborates With Movie FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS

To be directed by Bentley Evans, principal photography is slated for 2023. Bentley is most notable as the show runner on several sitcoms, including Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Love That Girl!. Evans is also the creator of Love That Girl! and the co-creator of The Jamie Foxx Show.

Executive Producers Ahyende Sandy of GoldMind Inc. and Avi King of The Book Media Group have been enlisted to facilitate the PYRE collaboration as below discussed.

"To Be Vaxed, or Not to be Faxed? That is the question," exclaims Valentino Jefferson, the screenwriter and Producer of FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS.

FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS is a lighthearted approach to a controversial discussion most of the world has experienced, and I'm excited to see this collaboration between the film and PYRE bring about more value and collaborative opportunities between creators in the near future," says Ahyende Sandy.

PYRE, a 3D avatar Metaverse company, in conjunction with Metaverse Solutions, is doing a first of its kind, token drop on Thursday, January 12, 2023. This revolutionary token will unlock the ever-expanding potential of custom avatars in the Metaverse. PYRE will be featured as a product integration within the film."

For information, visit https://pyre.blue/.

About PYRE

PYRE is a token that rewards smart investing and a community that makes the world a better place. PYRE is also a new generation of decentralized evolving and customizable digital assets with extreme utility. It's an entire ecosystem, where each community member can be whoever they want to be, all powered and underpinned by the $PYRE token.

