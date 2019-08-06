Qatar Facility Management Markets 2014-2018 & 2019-2024 - Upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 & Qatar National Vision 2030 Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qatar Facility Management Market (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatari facility management market is predicted to advance with a CAGR of 8.5% through the forecast period 2019-2024

The market is witnessing growth due to increasing construction activities in the country, owing to upcoming global events, such as FIFA World Cup 2022. Facility management refers to professional services that ensure the proper functioning of built structures by integrating the process, technology, people, and place. In addition, these services also make sure that the environment for employees, residents, and building visitors is safe and clean.

The Qatari facility management market, on the basis of services, is divided into cleaning services, security services, property services (mechanical and electrical maintenance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning {HVAC} maintenance; and others), catering services, support services, environmental services, and other services. The other services category consists of furniture supplies, reception staffing, utility management, and contract management.

Among all the services, the property services category held the largest revenue share (more than 25.0%) in the Qatari facility management market in 2017. Property services offer benefits, such as rent collection, short vacancy cycles, decreased tenant turnover, low maintenance costs, assistance with taxes, and others, due to which, the demand for this service type is growing in the country at a rapid pace.



On the basis of end user, the Qatari facility management market is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential, out of which the commercial category led the market in 2017 with more than 40.0% revenue contribution. The sector is experiencing an increasing demand for facility management services due to growing awareness among end users about commercial building management as a means to optimize their expenditure. During the forecast period, the facility management market in the country is expected to witness a significant growth in the commercial end user category.



During 2019-2022, Qatar will host some major international events, such as FIFA World Cup, World Artistic Championship for Gymnastics, International Conference on Environment and Natural Science, and Gulf Expo, which are expected to create a huge demand for facility management services. To offer lodging to participants and visitors from different countries during such large-scale events, the country will require proper infrastructure and hospitality services. Therefore, these events will create lucrative opportunities for the key Qatari facility management market players to prosper.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service

4.1.1.1 Property services

4.1.1.1.1 HVAC maintenance services

4.1.1.1.2 Mechanical and electrical maintenance services

4.1.1.1.3 Other services

4.1.1.2 Cleaning services

4.1.1.3 Security services

4.1.1.4 Catering services

4.1.1.5 Support services

4.1.1.6 Environmental management services

4.1.1.7 Other services

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.2 Industrial

4.1.2.3 Residential

4.1.3 By Mode

4.1.3.1 In-house

4.1.3.2 Outsourced

4.1.3.2.1 Integrated

4.1.3.2.2 Bundled

4.1.3.2.3 Single

4.1.4 By Type

4.1.4.1 Hard

4.1.4.2 Soft

4.1.4.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing infrastructural development in the country

4.2.1.2 Increasing awareness regarding protection of assets

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in the country

4.2.2.2 Qatar National Vision 2030

4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Stringent staffing policies and labor law of the country

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Increasing demand for outsourced facility management services

4.2.4.2 Upcoming international mega events in the country

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Qatar Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Service

5.2 By End User

5.3 By Mode

5.4 By Type



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.2 Benchmarking of Key Players

6.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.3.1 Contract Wins



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Mosanada Facilities Management Services

Cofely Besix Facility Management

Al-Asmakh Facilities Management WLL

COMO Facilities Management Services

OCS Qatar LLC

CBM Qatar LLC

Elegancia Hospitality & Facility Management Services

Al Tamyoz Business Group

Conservo Facility Management Co. WLL

Confident Enterprises WLL

ASTAD

