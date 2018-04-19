Qingdao is extending an invitation to international financial talents

In addition, Qingdao launched its new household registration policy - the Implementation Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Household Registration System - on March 30, 2018, by which the city further eased restrictions on application of household registration permits via talent introduction or residence so as to attract talents from across the world. The new policy also serves as a powerful engine for recruiting talents for the development of the Qingdao Wealth Management Financial Comprehensive Reform Pilot Zone.

With the consent of the government of the pilot zone, employees of the regional headquarters, sales centers and research centers of big companies at home and abroad, financial institutions like banks, insurance and security companies, advanced manufacturing enterprises, modern service sectors and public institutions under direct management of the central or the provincial government, and state-owned enterprises that are located in the pilot zone are entitled to apply for a collective household registration permit. Students who have not found a job can also apply for the household registration permit, which helps Qingdao attract more talents.

